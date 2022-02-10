Talking about depression and teen suicide can save a life - SADAG





As a result of 702 Listens Survey which identified mental health as a huge issue in Gauteng, the station has partnered with The South African Depression and Anxiety Group (SADAG).

During Teen Suicide Prevention Week 14 – 21 February, 702 and SADAG will host Teen Suicide Prevention Webinar on the 17 February at 12pm.

Bongani Bingwa chats to SADAG Operations director Cassey Chambers to give more insight on the upcoming webinar.

As parents and teachers we can relate as we have already dealt with the coronavirus for the last two years, but even before that, our teens have been struggling. Cassey Chambers, Operations director - SADAG

They are now having to deal with trauma, grief and adjustments, they are dealing with all these things on a daily basis which makes it incredibly overwhelming and what we do know in South Africa is that our adolescents and our teens are the most at risk age group for suicide. Cassey Chambers, Operations director - SADAG

It is important to raise awareness and talk about these issues and prevent even one teenager from taking their own life, she highlights.

The leading contributing factor to suicide is undiagnosed or untreated depression. Cassey Chambers, Operations director - SADAG

Untreated depression can lead to suicide therefore it is important that signs and symptoms of depression are taken very seriously, Chambers asserts.

Talking about depression and suicide can safe a life Cassey Chambers, Operations director - SADAG

She adds that the webinar will empower teachers, parents and friends on how to have these conversations and what are the warning signs.

We have amazing experts for the webinar like Miss South Africa Shudufhadzo Musida as well as psychiatrist Dr Mashadi Motlana who will be sharing the signs and symptoms. Cassey Chambers, Operations director - SADAG

702 Listeners are urged not to wait until it's too late to learn about teen suicide, they can be part of the webinar that will happen on 17 February.

Click here to register for the webinar now: https://www.702.co.za/features/474/teen-suicide-prevention-week-with-our-partners-sadag

Listen below to the full interview: