WATCH: Street singer joined by Phantom Of the Opera singer in song goes viral

Street singer joined by Phantom Of the Opera singer in song goes viral

Social media is talking after a video of a street singer joined by Phantom Of the Opera singer in song goes viral.

Watch the video below:

This man was singing in the street, when by chance, the main singer in the ongoing play The Phantom Of The Opera happened by and joined in. See the amazement of the street singer. pic.twitter.com/UufOX8evxw — Sami (the man) 🇨🇦 🏇 (@msnaydani) February 8, 2022

