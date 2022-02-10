WATCH: Street singer joined by Phantom Of the Opera singer in song goes viral

Streaming issues? Report here
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
Today at 12:52
The City of Tshwane disconnected services to all who don't pay. The debtors book currently stands at over R17 billion.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Jordan Griffiths Chief of Staff for Tshwane Mayor
Today at 12:56
Clip: South Africans mourn the late Kuli Roberts.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Today at 13:15
What Psychological support is provided to SAPS members
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
Guests
Brigadier Petunia Lenono - Section Head for Psychological Services
Today at 14:05
Knowler Knows - Debt review and Open line
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Refiloe Mochochocko - Listener under debt review
Today at 15:16
Economic Landscape ahead of SONA
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Duma Gqubule, Director at the Centre for Economic Development and Transformation
Today at 15:20
PRE SONA : Land and agriculture Issues
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Thoko Didiza, Minister of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development
Today at 15:50
EWN: The political landscape ahead of SONA
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Tshidi Madia, Eyewitness News Senior politics journalist
Today at 16:20
Business sector's economic wish list demands ahead of Sona
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Cas Coovadia - CEO at Business Unity SA
Today at 16:50
AFCON 2022 experience with Victor Gomez
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Victor Gomez, South African Referee
Today at 17:10
Scene setting Crossing to Clement Manyathela outside the Capet Town City Hall
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Clement Manyathela, Host
Today at 17:20
State of security for national key points in SA & safety measures in place ahead of the SONA
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Jakkie Cilliers - Scenario Expert and Former Executive Director at Institute for Security Studies (ISS)
WATCH: Street singer joined by Phantom Of the Opera singer in song goes viral

10 February 2022 8:45 AM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?

Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.

RELATED: Woman parking on new owner's spot as she has agreement with old owner goes viral

Street singer joined by Phantom Of the Opera singer in song goes viral

Social media is talking after a video of a street singer joined by Phantom Of the Opera singer in song goes viral.

Watch the video below:

Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela:




