Two female best friends in platonic life partnership have everyone talking





Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?

Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.

RELATED: Woman parking on new owner's spot as she has agreement with old owner goes viral

Two female best friends in platonic life partnership has everyone talking

Social media is talking after two female best friends say they are in platonic life partnership and live like married people do but can date other people.

Click here for the full story:

Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela: