Unrest report will help security services tackle weaknesses - Mapisa-Nqakula
The Speaker of Parliament Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula says they are ready for the state of the nation address (Sona) by President Cyril Ramapahosa.
Ramaphosa will make the annual address at Cape Town City Hall on Thursday evening following the burning of Parliament last month.
Speaking to Clement Manyathela, Mapisa-Nqakula says the City of Cape Town worked very one with Parliament to ensure everything goes smoothly.
I have absolute confidence in the law enforcement agencies of this country, I have absolute confidence in the ability of the management of Parliament. They were planning on planning and executing this huge responsibility of preparing for Sona. I am happy and optimistic.Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, Speaker - National Assembly
Every crisis presents an opportunity for anyone. I think the crisis we found ourselves in July and the panel which was subsequently established by the President has now produced a report and handed it to the president. Whatever findings and recommendations that are contained in that report should be recommendations that will take the work of security services of this country forward.Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, Speaker - National Assembly
It is important that there was this panel, it's important that there is this report, it will help the security services and identify their weaknesses.Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, Speaker - National Assembly
Listen to the full interview below:
