Today at 12:52
The City of Tshwane disconnected services to all who don't pay. The debtors book currently stands at over R17 billion.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Jordan Griffiths Chief of Staff for Tshwane Mayor
Today at 12:56
Clip: South Africans mourn the late Kuli Roberts.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Today at 13:15
What Psychological support is provided to SAPS members
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
Guests
Brigadier Petunia Lenono - Section Head for Psychological Services
Today at 14:05
Knowler Knows - Debt review and Open line
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Refiloe Mochochocko - Listener under debt review
Today at 15:16
Economic Landscape ahead of SONA
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Duma Gqubule, Director at the Centre for Economic Development and Transformation
Today at 15:20
PRE SONA : Land and agriculture Issues
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Thoko Didiza, Minister of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development
Today at 15:50
EWN: The political landscape ahead of SONA
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Tshidi Madia, Eyewitness News Senior politics journalist
Today at 16:20
Business sector's economic wish list demands ahead of Sona
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Cas Coovadia - CEO at Business Unity SA
Today at 16:50
AFCON 2022 experience with Victor Gomez
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Victor Gomez, South African Referee
Today at 17:10
Scene setting Crossing to Clement Manyathela outside the Capet Town City Hall
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Clement Manyathela, Host
Today at 17:20
State of security for national key points in SA & safety measures in place ahead of the SONA
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Jakkie Cilliers - Scenario Expert and Former Executive Director at Institute for Security Studies (ISS)
Lifestyle

I was two points shy of medical school and TV is my first love - Aaron Moloisi

10 February 2022 12:25 PM
by Tlou Legodi
Tags:
Hanging Out With Clement
Aaron Moloisi

He tells Clement Manyathela that broadcasting in different languages shows how much alike we are as human beings than we are different.

Aaron Moloisi is a media personality and businessman, actor and TV presenter. He has had 20 years in the entertainment industry, best known for his presenting on SABC2's discussion show _The Big _Question and for hosting the SABC1 youth show _Take 5. _He is also well known for co-presenting educational programme Shift on SABC1.

Aaron is currently the host of the Moja Love show Umphakathi, where he tackles issues faced by communities and family members and gives them a platform to share their stories. He is also an actor and he is most popular for his role as Hector Mogale on SABC1 drama After 9 and has starred on The Queen as Madimetja.

Moloisi's grandmother was his inspiration.

He tells more on #Hanging Out with Clement Manyathela.

TV will remain my first love. When I grew up we didn't have a television at home, I had to pay 10c to watch it at a neighbour's house. I have been in television for 20 years.

Aaron Moloisi, Businessman, actor and media personality

My first dream was to become a doctor. The community dream was that I would be the first medical doctor in the village. I was tow points short to get into medical school.

Aaron Moloisi, Businessman, actor and media personality

Regarding learning other languages, you get over what you think people are thinking of you. And then pay attention, pay attention, pay attention!

The digital radion station we launched last month is broadcasting in more than 20 countries. Broadcasting in different languages shows how much alike we are as human beings than we are different.

Aaron Moloisi, Businessman, actor and media personality

Listen below for the full interview....




