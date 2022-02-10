I was two points shy of medical school and TV is my first love - Aaron Moloisi
Aaron Moloisi is a media personality and businessman, actor and TV presenter. He has had 20 years in the entertainment industry, best known for his presenting on SABC2's discussion show _The Big _Question and for hosting the SABC1 youth show _Take 5. _He is also well known for co-presenting educational programme Shift on SABC1.
Aaron is currently the host of the Moja Love show Umphakathi, where he tackles issues faced by communities and family members and gives them a platform to share their stories. He is also an actor and he is most popular for his role as Hector Mogale on SABC1 drama After 9 and has starred on The Queen as Madimetja.
Moloisi's grandmother was his inspiration.
He tells more on #Hanging Out with Clement Manyathela.
TV will remain my first love. When I grew up we didn't have a television at home, I had to pay 10c to watch it at a neighbour's house. I have been in television for 20 years.Aaron Moloisi, Businessman, actor and media personality
My first dream was to become a doctor. The community dream was that I would be the first medical doctor in the village. I was tow points short to get into medical school.Aaron Moloisi, Businessman, actor and media personality
Regarding learning other languages, you get over what you think people are thinking of you. And then pay attention, pay attention, pay attention!
The digital radion station we launched last month is broadcasting in more than 20 countries. Broadcasting in different languages shows how much alike we are as human beings than we are different.Aaron Moloisi, Businessman, actor and media personality
Listen below for the full interview....
More from Lifestyle
Money launderers are moving into the art market as NFT sales boom - report
How does it actually work? Bruce Whitfield talks to blockchain expert Carel de Jager and Aspire Art Auctions' Ruarc Peffers.Read More
Guinness ad incorporates Wordle trend to subliminally trigger iconic beer image
Word game Wordle is a global phenomenon and Andy Rice picks Guinness as his advertising hero for making use of it - The Money ShowRead More
'Go to a psychologist first when you find out your partner is cheating'
Life After Infidelity 4U founder Lesley Ann van Niftrik talks about life after infidelity.Read More
Looking for ideas for Valentine’s Day in Johannesburg? We’ve got you covered.
Did you realise that Valentine’s Day is just a few days away? How time flies.Read More
SA's failed smartphone factory: 'It shut down in 2019 already, with lockdown'
South Africa's first smartphone factory is to be sold off. Bruce Whitfield interviews Keith Green from Park Village Auctions.Read More
SA pet goods industry grows to R7.1bn as more people get pets during pandemic
The Money Show interviews Nhlanhla Dlamini, founder of Maneli Pets which exports pet food and treats around the world.Read More
Just keep going... Small changes over the long-term equals success
Ian Mann reviews “The Long Game: How to Be a Long-Term Thinker in a Short-Term World” by Dorie Clark.Read More
Cooking oil prices are spiking – it will make all sorts of food more expensive
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Paul Makube, a Senior Agricultural Economist at FNB.Read More
'It is quite common for the brain to process our environment while we sleep'
Directo of Sleep Science at the UCT Dr Dale Rae talks about how the human brain monitors its surroundings during sleep.Read More