I was two points shy of medical school and TV is my first love - Aaron Moloisi





Aaron Moloisi is a media personality and businessman, actor and TV presenter. He has had 20 years in the entertainment industry, best known for his presenting on SABC2's discussion show _The Big _Question and for hosting the SABC1 youth show _Take 5. _He is also well known for co-presenting educational programme Shift on SABC1.

Aaron is currently the host of the Moja Love show Umphakathi, where he tackles issues faced by communities and family members and gives them a platform to share their stories. He is also an actor and he is most popular for his role as Hector Mogale on SABC1 drama After 9 and has starred on The Queen as Madimetja.

Moloisi's grandmother was his inspiration.

He tells more on #Hanging Out with Clement Manyathela.

TV will remain my first love. When I grew up we didn't have a television at home, I had to pay 10c to watch it at a neighbour's house. I have been in television for 20 years. Aaron Moloisi, Businessman, actor and media personality

My first dream was to become a doctor. The community dream was that I would be the first medical doctor in the village. I was tow points short to get into medical school. Aaron Moloisi, Businessman, actor and media personality

Regarding learning other languages, you get over what you think people are thinking of you. And then pay attention, pay attention, pay attention!

The digital radion station we launched last month is broadcasting in more than 20 countries. Broadcasting in different languages shows how much alike we are as human beings than we are different. Aaron Moloisi, Businessman, actor and media personality

