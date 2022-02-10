Media personality Kuli Roberts passes away
Media personality and seasoned fashion and beauty journalist Kuli Roberts has passed awa.
The former TV host and actress passed on Wednesday night, Eyewitness News has confirmed.
RELATED: Kuli Roberts: uJimmy Manyi posted absolute lies and I lost my job
The media personality apparently collapsed at a function she had attended.
More from Local
Unrest report will help security services tackle weaknesses - Mapisa-Nqakula
Speaker of Parliament Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula talks about Sona preparations and reflects on the July chaos report.Read More
Talking about depression and teen suicide can save a life - SADAG
Join 702 and SADAG during Teen Suicide Prevention Week for a Teen Suicide Prevention Webinar on the 17 February at 12pm.Read More
Sona: Ramaphosa must commit to reform way SOE boards are appointed - IoDSA
Institute of Directors in South Africa CEO Parmi Natesan unpacks expectations for the state of the nation address.Read More
The critical issues business leaders want Ramaphosa to address during Sona
Bruce Whitfield gets expert views on what President Cyril Ramaphosa needs to tackle during his State of the Nation Address.Read More
Only 56% of our customers pay their accounts regularly - City of Tshwane
Mayor Randall Williams gives an update after they disconnected clients including Sheraton Hotel, SANDF Navy headquarters and Morning Star Express Hotel.Read More
Tembisa Hospital temporarily closed after nursing assistant shot by partner
The nursing assistant died on the scene while her killer, who turned the gun on himself, was now in a critical condition.Read More
Adriaan Basson crossed line by calling Mpofu a nincompoop - Clement Manyathela
Clement Manyathela weighs on the Media24 editor-in-chief Adriaan Basson's article wherein he called Advocate Dali Mpofu SC a nincompoop and scoundrel.Read More
Cosatu: Ramaphosa must give clarity on economic and recovery reconstruction plan
Spokesperson Sizwe Pamla weighs in on what the federation is expecting from the State of the Nation Address.Read More
Tourism industry needs certainty to survive this low tide - Fedhesa
Bongani Bingwa chats to Fedhasa chairperson Rosemary Anderson who is calling for an end to the National State of Disaster.Read More