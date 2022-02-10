Sona: 'Ramaphosa must look at SA as part of a continental rail system'





African Rail Association CEO Malesela Nhlapo says when President Cyril Ramaphosa came out in his 2020 State of the Nation Address (Sona) around the structural reform it was obvious that government was encourage private sector participation.

Ramaphosa will deliver his fifth Sona on Thursday at Cape Town City Hall.

Speaking to Mandy Wiener, Nhlapo says the president needs to speak on how the industry will be supported by the government.

What we would like the president to consider when he looks at the structural reform, is to not only look at South Africa as a market on its own but as part of the continent. Malesela Nhlapo, CEO - African Rail Association

