Catch the awesome semi-finalist action from Week 2 of Dis-Chem Brain of 702
The contestants of the first semi-final round of the Dis-Chem Brain of 702 proved that Gauteng does not lack bright minds, in what was a nail-biting battle of wit.
But it was 63-year-old Stephen Allport who eventually won with a total of 12 answers in a nail-biting 90 seconds.
In the Junior Brain of 702, it was Lethabo from Cornwall Hill College who took home the R3000 weekly final prize purse, bringing him total cash haul to R4000 for the competition.
If you fancy your chances taking on the clock, play the online game to enter Dis-Chem Brain of 702... it's the only way you can take home a share of the R220 000 in prizemoney.
Tune in every weekday at 6:45am for the Dis-Chem Junior Brain of 702 then catch Brain of 702 at 8:45am, 9:45am, 1:45pm, 3:45pm and 4:45pm daily.
More from Entertainment
Asphelelanga! 'This music will keep and promote the legacy of those who left us'
Muthaland Entertainment CEO Lance Stehr says they have recorded up to 50 songs and have included some international artists.Read More
7 reasons why we still love and trust radio
World Radio Day is celebrated on 13 February and radio still remains one of the most trusted and widely used media worldwide.Read More
You have been buttering your bread wrongly, says an etiquette expert
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
Two female best friends in platonic life partnership have everyone talking
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
WATCH: Street singer joined by Phantom Of the Opera singer in song goes viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
Woman parking on new owner's spot as she has agreement with old owner goes viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
Marvin Gaye impersonator hired to help monkeys procreate has everyone talking
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
Guy embarrassed for not fighting back after being slapped at braai goes viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
WATCH: Father defeating daughter in race and making her cry after, goes viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More