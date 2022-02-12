Catch the awesome semi-finalist action from Week 2 of Dis-Chem Brain of 702





The contestants of the first semi-final round of the Dis-Chem Brain of 702 proved that Gauteng does not lack bright minds, in what was a nail-biting battle of wit.

But it was 63-year-old Stephen Allport who eventually won with a total of 12 answers in a nail-biting 90 seconds.

In the Junior Brain of 702, it was Lethabo from Cornwall Hill College who took home the R3000 weekly final prize purse, bringing him total cash haul to R4000 for the competition.

If you fancy your chances taking on the clock, play the online game to enter Dis-Chem Brain of 702... it's the only way you can take home a share of the R220 000 in prizemoney.

Tune in every weekday at 6:45am for the Dis-Chem Junior Brain of 702 then catch Brain of 702 at 8:45am, 9:45am, 1:45pm, 3:45pm and 4:45pm daily.