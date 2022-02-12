Catch the awesome semi-finalist action from Week 2 of Dis-Chem Brain of 702

Streaming issues? Report here
This is Africa with Richard Nwamba
18:00 - 20:00
This is Africa with Richard Nwamba
18:00 - 20:00
Latest Local
‘SA on its way to becoming a leader in the vaccination business’: Ghebreyesus WHO's Dr Tedros Ghebreyesus says he's pleased with the progress being made in Cape Town's vaccine manufacturing facilities. 12 February 2022 2:11 PM
'You see how resourceful and independent children are when they leave nest' Refiloe Mpakanyane chats to Parenting expert Nikki Bush on how parents can support their children's independence. 12 February 2022 9:10 AM
Consult doctor before falling pregnant for successful term - Dr Fundile Nyati Refiloe Mpakanyane chats to Proactive health Solutions CEO Dr Fundile Nyati on the importance of Pregnancy Awareness Week. 12 February 2022 8:23 AM
View all Local
Cyril Ramaphosa responds to Scopa on allegations of misuse of public funds Scopa Chairperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa has referred the letter to the Parliamentary legal services to give guidance on certain aspects... 11 February 2022 2:41 PM
Unpacking the State of the Nation Address in 60 minutes Clement Manyathela and Lester Kiewit tackle President Ramaphosa's Sona with colleagues Tshidi Madia, Mandy Wiener and Babalo Ndenz... 11 February 2022 11:40 AM
Ramaphosa details plans to fight corruption, create jobs, end state of disaster President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered his sixth State of the Nation Address at Cape Town City Hall on Thursday. 10 February 2022 9:10 PM
View all Politics
Top five things you need to know about Ramaphosa's Sona speech Eskom, corruption, cannabis, employment and COVID-19 - the top five things President Cyril Ramaphosa highlighted in his 2022 State... 11 February 2022 9:55 AM
Cutting through the red tape - Ramaphosa's Sona promise to business During President Cyril Ramaphosa’s highly anticipated State of the Nation Address, several significant appointments were announced... 11 February 2022 6:14 AM
New energy projects on the way to assist with Eskom's power nightmare "In addition to closing the energy supply shortfall, we are implementing fundamental changes to the structure of the electricity s... 10 February 2022 10:03 PM
View all Business
TROVE WELLNESS fitness Bootcamp is back Refiloe Mpakanyane chats to founder Juanita Khumalo on the upcoming event. 12 February 2022 7:50 AM
7 reasons why we still love and trust radio World Radio Day is celebrated on 13 February and radio still remains one of the most trusted and widely used media worldwide. 11 February 2022 4:12 PM
Celeste Ntuli: Growing up, failure to me was fear. I was scared to fail Stand-up comedian and actress Celeste Ntuli talks about her failures and what she has learned from them. 11 February 2022 3:46 PM
View all Lifestyle
Being a referee for Afcon final takes a lot of preparation - Victor Gomes South African referee Victor Gomes says he doesn't support any team or have a favourite player, being neutral helps him officiate... 10 February 2022 6:52 PM
[WATCH] 'Advantage, Nike' for immediate celebratory video after Nadal win Andy Rice picks Nike's video following Rafael Nadal's historic Australian Open win for his advertising hero - on The Money Show. 1 February 2022 8:57 PM
Nadal beats Medvedev in epic Australian Open final to claim 21st grand slam The 35-year-old surpassed Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic to become the all-time greatest men's major winner. 30 January 2022 5:03 PM
View all Sport
Catch the awesome semi-finalist action from Week 2 of Dis-Chem Brain of 702 Watch the Dis-Chem Brain of 702 winning round and that of the Junior Brain of 702 to measure your chance of success. 12 February 2022 3:13 PM
Asphelelanga! 'This music will keep and promote the legacy of those who left us' Muthaland Entertainment CEO Lance Stehr says they have recorded up to 50 songs and have included some international artists. 11 February 2022 5:45 PM
You have been buttering your bread wrongly, says an etiquette expert Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 11 February 2022 8:22 AM
View all Entertainment
Tinder Swindler victim Pernilla: I would be the worst gold digger in the world Many people have called Simon Lievev's victims gold diggers and other names for being targeted by the Tinder Swindler. But it's no... 11 February 2022 1:08 PM
Russia-Ukraine conflict: 'Fluctuating currencies, natural gases will impact SA' Daily Maverick US foreign policy expert and associate editor Brooks Spector weighs in on the tensions between Russia and Ukraine. 28 January 2022 4:49 PM
'Inflation eats while you sleep': World waits for US Fed interest rate decision The US Federal Reserve decision will have a global impact. Bruce Whitfield interviews Genera Capital's Prof. Adrian Saville. 25 January 2022 6:53 PM
View all World
Is the Green Economy a win-win for South Africa? Clement Manyathela speaks to Mashoba Moshoeshoe, Green Economy specialist in the Investment and Infrastructure Office 21 January 2022 6:15 AM
'Vaccine plant investment will help SA grow pharmaceutical industry' The Money Show interviews the Medical Research Council's Dr Glenda Gray about SA-born Dr Patrick Soon-Shiong's biotech investment. 19 January 2022 7:38 PM
'I'm not leaving politics,' says Maimane after joining SiSebenza as a partner One South Africa Movement leader Mmusi Maimane talks to Bruce Whitfield about bridging the worlds of governance and development. 13 January 2022 6:57 PM
View all Africa
Paid initiation fee upfront for car finance? Make sure you're not charged twice Nedbank's MFC refused to acknowledge a client had already paid until Wendy Knowler took up her case - on The Money Show 10 February 2022 6:22 PM
Guinness ad incorporates Wordle trend to subliminally trigger iconic beer image Word game Wordle is a global phenomenon and Andy Rice picks Guinness as his advertising hero for making use of it - The Money Show 9 February 2022 8:05 PM
'President Ramaphosa has to stop putting the party before the people' The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Ferial Haffajee, Associate Editor of the Daily Maverick. 8 February 2022 7:49 PM
View all Opinion
Catch the awesome semi-finalist action from Week 2 of Dis-Chem Brain of 702

12 February 2022 3:13 PM
by Kopano Mohlala
Dis-Chem
Dis-Chem Brain of 702
semi-finalist action from Week 2

Watch the Dis-Chem Brain of 702 winning round and that of the Junior Brain of 702 to measure your chance of success.

The contestants of the first semi-final round of the Dis-Chem Brain of 702 proved that Gauteng does not lack bright minds, in what was a nail-biting battle of wit.

But it was 63-year-old Stephen Allport who eventually won with a total of 12 answers in a nail-biting 90 seconds.

In the Junior Brain of 702, it was Lethabo from Cornwall Hill College who took home the R3000 weekly final prize purse, bringing him total cash haul to R4000 for the competition.

If you fancy your chances taking on the clock, play the online game to enter Dis-Chem Brain of 702... it's the only way you can take home a share of the R220 000 in prizemoney.

Tune in every weekday at 6:45am for the Dis-Chem Junior Brain of 702 then catch Brain of 702 at 8:45am, 9:45am, 1:45pm, 3:45pm and 4:45pm daily.




