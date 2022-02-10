LIVE BLOG: President Cyril Ramaphosa prepares for State of the Nation Address
CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa faces a tough task when he addresses the nation from Cape Town’s City Hall on Thursday night.
He has to inspire confidence in his leadership at a time when his foes within his own party are manoeuvreing against him and the country sits on a tinder-box of poverty, unemployment and frustration.
It will be Ramaphosa’s sixth State of the Nation Address (Sona) since he took over from Jacob Zuma. As political scientist Dr Sithembile Mbete observes, Ramaphosa now has to be judged on his own record as the country’s leader.
Follow our live blog for full coverage of the address.
The critical issues business leaders want Ramaphosa to address during Sona
Bruce Whitfield gets expert views on what President Cyril Ramaphosa needs to tackle during his State of the Nation Address.
