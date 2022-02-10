Streaming issues? Report here
LIVE BLOG: President Cyril Ramaphosa prepares for State of the Nation Address

10 February 2022 3:45 PM
by Eyewitness News
Tags:
Cyril Ramaphosa
State of the Nation Address
State of the Nation
Cyril Ramaphosa State of the Nation Address
Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the nation
2022 State of the Nation Address
#SONA2022

It will be President Cyril Ramaphosa’s sixth State of the Nation Address since he took over from Jacob Zuma.

CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa faces a tough task when he addresses the nation from Cape Town’s City Hall on Thursday night.

He has to inspire confidence in his leadership at a time when his foes within his own party are manoeuvreing against him and the country sits on a tinder-box of poverty, unemployment and frustration.

It will be Ramaphosa’s sixth State of the Nation Address (Sona) since he took over from Jacob Zuma. As political scientist Dr Sithembile Mbete observes, Ramaphosa now has to be judged on his own record as the country’s leader.

Follow our live blog for full coverage of the address.




Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
