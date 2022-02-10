[WATCH LIVE] President Ramaphosa delivers 2022 State of the Nation Address
President Cyril Ramaphosa delivers his sixth State of the Nation Address from 7 pm on Thursday evening.
The event is being held at the Cape Town City Hall following the fire that devastated Parliament last month.
The President is tasked with "reviving an economy ravaged by state capture looting and economic mismanagement" commented Busi Mavuso (CEO, Business Leadership South Africa).
You can watch the address live and see how he does:
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : [WATCH LIVE] President Ramaphosa delivers 2022 State of the Nation Address
