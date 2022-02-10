Streaming issues? Report here
Ramaphosa details plans to fight corruption, create jobs, end state of disaster President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered his sixth State of the Nation Address at Cape Town City Hall on Thursday. 10 February 2022 9:10 PM
[WATCH LIVE] President Ramaphosa delivers 2022 State of the Nation Address Watch President Cyril Ramaphosa's State of the Nation Address live from 7 pm. 10 February 2022 5:30 PM
LIVE BLOG: President Cyril Ramaphosa prepares for State of the Nation Address It will be President Cyril Ramaphosa's sixth State of the Nation Address since he took over from Jacob Zuma. 10 February 2022 3:45 PM
View all Politics
[WATCH LIVE] President Ramaphosa delivers 2022 State of the Nation Address

10 February 2022 5:30 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
SONA
State of the Nation Address
Cape Town City Hall
President Cyril Ramaphosa
2022 Sona
#SONA2022

Watch President Cyril Ramaphosa’s State of the Nation Address live from 7 pm.

President Cyril Ramaphosa delivers his sixth State of the Nation Address from 7 pm on Thursday evening.

The event is being held at the Cape Town City Hall following the fire that devastated Parliament last month.

The President is tasked with "reviving an economy ravaged by state capture looting and economic mismanagement" commented Busi Mavuso (CEO, Business Leadership South Africa).

You can watch the address live and see how he does:


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : [WATCH LIVE] President Ramaphosa delivers 2022 State of the Nation Address




