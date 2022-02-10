Being a referee for Afcon final takes a lot of preparation - Victor Gomes





Victor Gomes has become the first South African to officiate the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon).

Senegal took on Egypt at Stade Olembe in Yaounde, Cameroon on Sunday and emerged victoriously.

Speaking to John Perlman, Gomez says you prepare your whole life for such an execution.

You always aim for the top and being a referee at the African Cup of Nations is the pinnacle of continental showpiece, there is nothing higher than that in Africa so it is constant preparation. Victor Gomez, South African Referee

I have never supported any team, I have never had any favourite player although I'm a football-loving person. For me, I always keep it neutral. Victor Gomez, South African Referee

Listen to the full interview below: