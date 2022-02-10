Being a referee for Afcon final takes a lot of preparation - Victor Gomes
Victor Gomes has become the first South African to officiate the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon).
Senegal took on Egypt at Stade Olembe in Yaounde, Cameroon on Sunday and emerged victoriously.
Speaking to John Perlman, Gomez says you prepare your whole life for such an execution.
You always aim for the top and being a referee at the African Cup of Nations is the pinnacle of continental showpiece, there is nothing higher than that in Africa so it is constant preparation.Victor Gomez, South African Referee
I have never supported any team, I have never had any favourite player although I'm a football-loving person. For me, I always keep it neutral.Victor Gomez, South African Referee
Listen to the full interview below:
More from Sport
[WATCH] 'Advantage, Nike' for immediate celebratory video after Nadal win
Andy Rice picks Nike's video following Rafael Nadal's historic Australian Open win for his advertising hero - on The Money Show.Read More
Nadal beats Medvedev in epic Australian Open final to claim 21st grand slam
The 35-year-old surpassed Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic to become the all-time greatest men's major winner.Read More
Australia cancels Novak Djokovic's visa again, deportation looms
This decision puts the Serbian world number one's dream of a 10th Australian Open title and a record 21st Grand Slam in peril.Read More
Sascoc: Allowing spectators at sporting venues could motivate others to get jabs
South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee president Barry Hendricks explains why they are recommending the opening of venues to spectators.Read More
Vincent Aboubakar penalties give Cameroon 2-1 victory against Burkina Faso
The Africa Cup of Nations hosts will play against Ethiopia on Thursday with a three point lead.Read More
'Novak Djokovic free to leave provided he catches plane home'
John Maytham chats to 3AW journalist Denis O'Kane to give more insight on the tennis player detention in Australia.Read More
Djokovic refused entry into Australia
John Maytham chats to former tennis player, coach and commentator Brett Phillips to reflect on Djokovic barred from the country.Read More
CSA investigations: 'It's like a disciplinary hearing against its employees'
Sports journalist Ken Borland says labour experts will be part of the panel investigating the matter.Read More
CSA confirms no ticket sales, no fans for Proteas vs India series
In a statement on Monday, CSA said that due to the rising COVID cases abroad and the fourth wave of infections in South Africa, a joint decision was taken to protect players and the tour from any coronavirus breaches.Read More