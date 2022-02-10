Being a referee for Afcon final takes a lot of preparation - Victor Gomes

Streaming issues? Report here
money-show-thumbnailjpg money-show-thumbnailjpg
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
GALLERY: Dignitaries and parliamentarians arrive at City Hall ahead of Sona Dignitaries and parliamentarians have started arriving at Cape Town’s City Hall ahead of the State of the Nation Address on 10 Feb... 10 February 2022 5:30 PM
LIVE BLOG: President Cyril Ramaphosa prepares for State of the Nation Address It will be President Cyril Ramaphosa’s sixth State of the Nation Address since he took over from Jacob Zuma. 10 February 2022 3:45 PM
Sona: 'Ramaphosa must look at SA as part of a continental rail system' Mandy Wiener chats to African Rail Association CEO Malesela Nhlapo reflects on the upcoming state of the nation address. 10 February 2022 1:08 PM
View all Local
The critical issues business leaders want Ramaphosa to address during Sona Bruce Whitfield gets expert views on what President Cyril Ramaphosa needs to tackle during his State of the Nation Address. 9 February 2022 7:11 PM
I joined ActionSA as I want to see democratic political change - Athol Trollip Mandy Wiener interviews the latest high-profile political figure to join Herman Mashaba's party. 9 February 2022 1:11 PM
'President Ramaphosa has to stop putting the party before the people' The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Ferial Haffajee, Associate Editor of the Daily Maverick. 8 February 2022 7:49 PM
View all Politics
Money launderers are moving into the art market as NFT sales boom - report How does it actually work? Bruce Whitfield talks to blockchain expert Carel de Jager and Aspire Art Auctions' Ruarc Peffers. 9 February 2022 9:11 PM
Guinness ad incorporates Wordle trend to subliminally trigger iconic beer image Word game Wordle is a global phenomenon and Andy Rice picks Guinness as his advertising hero for making use of it - The Money Show 9 February 2022 8:05 PM
Can do: Glass shortage creates huge opportunity for debt-burdened Nampak The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews the CEO of Nampak, Erik Smuts. 9 February 2022 7:32 PM
View all Business
GALLERY: Dignitaries and parliamentarians arrive at City Hall ahead of Sona Dignitaries and parliamentarians have started arriving at Cape Town’s City Hall ahead of the State of the Nation Address on 10 Feb... 10 February 2022 5:30 PM
I was two points shy of medical school and TV is my first love - Aaron Moloisi He tells Clement Manyathela that broadcasting in different languages shows how much alike we are as human beings than we are diffe... 10 February 2022 12:25 PM
Money launderers are moving into the art market as NFT sales boom - report How does it actually work? Bruce Whitfield talks to blockchain expert Carel de Jager and Aspire Art Auctions' Ruarc Peffers. 9 February 2022 9:11 PM
View all Lifestyle
Being a referee for Afcon final takes a lot of preparation - Victor Gomes South African referee Victor Gomes says he doesn't support any team or have a favourite player, being neutral helps him officiate... 10 February 2022 5:46 PM
[WATCH] 'Advantage, Nike' for immediate celebratory video after Nadal win Andy Rice picks Nike's video following Rafael Nadal's historic Australian Open win for his advertising hero - on The Money Show. 1 February 2022 8:57 PM
Nadal beats Medvedev in epic Australian Open final to claim 21st grand slam The 35-year-old surpassed Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic to become the all-time greatest men's major winner. 30 January 2022 5:03 PM
View all Sport
Two female best friends in platonic life partnership have everyone talking Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 10 February 2022 8:50 AM
WATCH: Street singer joined by Phantom Of the Opera singer in song goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 10 February 2022 8:45 AM
Woman parking on new owner's spot as she has agreement with old owner goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 9 February 2022 8:33 AM
View all Entertainment
Russia-Ukraine conflict: 'Fluctuating currencies, natural gases will impact SA' Daily Maverick US foreign policy expert and associate editor Brooks Spector weighs in on the tensions between Russia and Ukraine. 28 January 2022 4:49 PM
'Inflation eats while you sleep': World waits for US Fed interest rate decision The US Federal Reserve decision will have a global impact. Bruce Whitfield interviews Genera Capital's Prof. Adrian Saville. 25 January 2022 6:53 PM
Is the Green Economy a win-win for South Africa? Clement Manyathela speaks to Mashoba Moshoeshoe, Green Economy specialist in the Investment and Infrastructure Office 21 January 2022 6:15 AM
View all World
Is the Green Economy a win-win for South Africa? Clement Manyathela speaks to Mashoba Moshoeshoe, Green Economy specialist in the Investment and Infrastructure Office 21 January 2022 6:15 AM
'Vaccine plant investment will help SA grow pharmaceutical industry' The Money Show interviews the Medical Research Council's Dr Glenda Gray about SA-born Dr Patrick Soon-Shiong's biotech investment. 19 January 2022 7:38 PM
'I'm not leaving politics,' says Maimane after joining SiSebenza as a partner One South Africa Movement leader Mmusi Maimane talks to Bruce Whitfield about bridging the worlds of governance and development. 13 January 2022 6:57 PM
View all Africa
Guinness ad incorporates Wordle trend to subliminally trigger iconic beer image Word game Wordle is a global phenomenon and Andy Rice picks Guinness as his advertising hero for making use of it - The Money Show 9 February 2022 8:05 PM
'President Ramaphosa has to stop putting the party before the people' The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Ferial Haffajee, Associate Editor of the Daily Maverick. 8 February 2022 7:49 PM
Just keep going... Small changes over the long-term equals success Ian Mann reviews “The Long Game: How to Be a Long-Term Thinker in a Short-Term World” by Dorie Clark. 7 February 2022 7:42 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Sport

Being a referee for Afcon final takes a lot of preparation - Victor Gomes

10 February 2022 6:02 PM
by Zanele Zama
Tags:
Egypt
Afcon
Senegal
Victor Gomes
afcon final

South African referee Victor Gomes says he doesn't support any team or have a favourite player, being neutral helps him officiate games.

Victor Gomes has become the first South African to officiate the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon).

Senegal took on Egypt at Stade Olembe in Yaounde, Cameroon on Sunday and emerged victoriously.

Speaking to John Perlman, Gomez says you prepare your whole life for such an execution.

You always aim for the top and being a referee at the African Cup of Nations is the pinnacle of continental showpiece, there is nothing higher than that in Africa so it is constant preparation.

Victor Gomez, South African Referee 

I have never supported any team, I have never had any favourite player although I'm a football-loving person. For me, I always keep it neutral.

Victor Gomez, South African Referee 

Listen to the full interview below:




10 February 2022 6:02 PM
by Zanele Zama
Tags:
Egypt
Afcon
Senegal
Victor Gomes
afcon final

More from Sport

[WATCH] 'Advantage, Nike' for immediate celebratory video after Nadal win

1 February 2022 8:57 PM

Andy Rice picks Nike's video following Rafael Nadal's historic Australian Open win for his advertising hero - on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Nadal beats Medvedev in epic Australian Open final to claim 21st grand slam

30 January 2022 5:03 PM

The 35-year-old surpassed Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic to become the all-time greatest men's major winner.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Australia cancels Novak Djokovic's visa again, deportation looms

14 January 2022 10:57 AM

This decision puts the Serbian world number one's dream of a 10th Australian Open title and a record 21st Grand Slam in peril.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Sascoc: Allowing spectators at sporting venues could motivate others to get jabs

12 January 2022 5:24 PM

South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee president Barry Hendricks explains why they are recommending the opening of venues to spectators.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Vincent Aboubakar penalties give Cameroon 2-1 victory against Burkina Faso

9 January 2022 8:15 PM

The Africa Cup of Nations hosts will play against Ethiopia on Thursday with a three point lead.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Novak Djokovic free to leave provided he catches plane home'

7 January 2022 7:59 AM

John Maytham chats to 3AW journalist Denis O'Kane to give more insight on the tennis player detention in Australia.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Djokovic refused entry into Australia

6 January 2022 7:01 AM

John Maytham chats to former tennis player, coach and commentator Brett Phillips to reflect on Djokovic barred from the country.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

CSA investigations: 'It's like a disciplinary hearing against its employees'

20 December 2021 5:15 PM

Sports journalist Ken Borland says labour experts will be part of the panel investigating the matter.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

CSA confirms no ticket sales, no fans for Proteas vs India series

20 December 2021 4:57 PM

In a statement on Monday, CSA said that due to the rising COVID cases abroad and the fourth wave of infections in South Africa, a joint decision was taken to protect players and the tour from any coronavirus breaches.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Pirates giants who played on day went on to win Afcon in 1996 - Jerry Sikhosana

17 December 2021 12:27 PM

John Perlman chats to Jerry Sikhosana who scored the winning goal when Orlando Pirates beat ASEC Mimosas in 1995.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

LIVE BLOG: President Cyril Ramaphosa prepares for State of the Nation Address

Local Politics

Being a referee for Afcon final takes a lot of preparation - Victor Gomes

Sport

Talking about depression and teen suicide can save a life - SADAG

Local

EWN Highlights

WATCH LIVE: Pre-Sona festivities under way outside CT City Hall

10 February 2022 5:52 PM

GALLERY: Dignitaries and parliamentarians arrive at City Hall ahead of Sona

10 February 2022 5:30 PM

Final touches for Sona being put in place

10 February 2022 4:27 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA