Latest Local
Mindful of its proven benefits, Ramaphosa extends R350 grant by a year Cyril Ramaphosa stopped short of announcing a basic income grant but has extended the R350 grant for another year. 10 February 2022 9:40 PM
Taking SA higher: Ramaphosa's plans for the cannabis industry This State of the Nation Address had a special note about the viability of the cannabis and hemp industries in South Africa. 10 February 2022 9:25 PM
Taking SA higher: Ramaphosa's plans for the cannabis industry This State of the Nation Address had a special note about the viability of the cannabis and hemp industries in South Africa. 10 February 2022 9:25 PM
View all Local
Ramaphosa details plans to fight corruption, create jobs, end state of disaster President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered his sixth State of the Nation Address at Cape Town City Hall on Thursday. 10 February 2022 9:10 PM
[WATCH LIVE] President Ramaphosa delivers 2022 State of the Nation Address Watch President Cyril Ramaphosa's State of the Nation Address live from 7 pm. 10 February 2022 5:30 PM
LIVE BLOG: President Cyril Ramaphosa prepares for State of the Nation Address It will be President Cyril Ramaphosa's sixth State of the Nation Address since he took over from Jacob Zuma. 10 February 2022 3:45 PM
View all Politics
Paid initiation fee upfront for car finance? Make sure you're not charged twice Nedbank's MFC refused to acknowledge a client had already paid until Wendy Knowler took up her case - on The Money Show 10 February 2022 6:22 PM
Money launderers are moving into the art market as NFT sales boom - report How does it actually work? Bruce Whitfield talks to blockchain expert Carel de Jager and Aspire Art Auctions' Ruarc Peffers. 9 February 2022 9:11 PM
Guinness ad incorporates Wordle trend to subliminally trigger iconic beer image Word game Wordle is a global phenomenon and Andy Rice picks Guinness as his advertising hero for making use of it - The Money Show 9 February 2022 8:05 PM
View all Business
GALLERY: Dignitaries and parliamentarians arrive at City Hall ahead of Sona Dignitaries and parliamentarians have started arriving at Cape Town's City Hall ahead of the State of the Nation Address on 10 Feb... 10 February 2022 5:30 PM
I was two points shy of medical school and TV is my first love - Aaron Moloisi He tells Clement Manyathela that broadcasting in different languages shows how much alike we are as human beings than we are diffe... 10 February 2022 12:25 PM
'Go to a psychologist first when you find out your partner is cheating' Life After Infidelity 4U founder Lesley Ann van Niftrik talks about life after infidelity. 9 February 2022 4:52 PM
View all Lifestyle
Being a referee for Afcon final takes a lot of preparation - Victor Gomes South African referee Victor Gomes says he doesn't support any team or have a favourite player, being neutral helps him officiate... 10 February 2022 6:52 PM
[WATCH] 'Advantage, Nike' for immediate celebratory video after Nadal win Andy Rice picks Nike's video following Rafael Nadal's historic Australian Open win for his advertising hero - on The Money Show. 1 February 2022 8:57 PM
Nadal beats Medvedev in epic Australian Open final to claim 21st grand slam The 35-year-old surpassed Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic to become the all-time greatest men's major winner. 30 January 2022 5:03 PM
View all Sport
Two female best friends in platonic life partnership have everyone talking Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 10 February 2022 8:50 AM
WATCH: Street singer joined by Phantom Of the Opera singer in song goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 10 February 2022 8:45 AM
Woman parking on new owner's spot as she has agreement with old owner goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 9 February 2022 8:33 AM
View all Entertainment
Russia-Ukraine conflict: 'Fluctuating currencies, natural gases will impact SA' Daily Maverick US foreign policy expert and associate editor Brooks Spector weighs in on the tensions between Russia and Ukraine. 28 January 2022 4:49 PM
'Inflation eats while you sleep': World waits for US Fed interest rate decision The US Federal Reserve decision will have a global impact. Bruce Whitfield interviews Genera Capital's Prof. Adrian Saville. 25 January 2022 6:53 PM
Is the Green Economy a win-win for South Africa? Clement Manyathela speaks to Mashoba Moshoeshoe, Green Economy specialist in the Investment and Infrastructure Office 21 January 2022 6:15 AM
View all World
Is the Green Economy a win-win for South Africa? Clement Manyathela speaks to Mashoba Moshoeshoe, Green Economy specialist in the Investment and Infrastructure Office 21 January 2022 6:15 AM
'Vaccine plant investment will help SA grow pharmaceutical industry' The Money Show interviews the Medical Research Council's Dr Glenda Gray about SA-born Dr Patrick Soon-Shiong's biotech investment. 19 January 2022 7:38 PM
'I'm not leaving politics,' says Maimane after joining SiSebenza as a partner One South Africa Movement leader Mmusi Maimane talks to Bruce Whitfield about bridging the worlds of governance and development. 13 January 2022 6:57 PM
View all Africa
'President Ramaphosa has to stop putting the party before the people' The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Ferial Haffajee, Associate Editor of the Daily Maverick. 8 February 2022 7:49 PM
Just keep going... Small changes over the long-term equals success Ian Mann reviews "The Long Game: How to Be a Long-Term Thinker in a Short-Term World" by Dorie Clark. 7 February 2022 7:42 PM
Cooking oil prices are spiking – it will make all sorts of food more expensive The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Paul Makube, a Senior Agricultural Economist at FNB. 7 February 2022 7:31 PM
View all Opinion
Ramaphosa details plans to fight corruption, create jobs, end state of disaster

10 February 2022 9:10 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Eskom
State Capture
Corruption
State Security
SONA
State of the Nation Address
City Hall
President Cyril Ramaphosa
unemployment rate
National State of Disaster
economic recovery
basic income grant
Social Relief of Distress Grant
July Unrest
SONA2022

President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered his sixth State of the Nation Address at Cape Town City Hall on Thursday.
A screengrab of President Cyril Ramaphosa delivering his State of the Nation Address in Cape Town City Hall on 10 February 2022.

Expectations were high when President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered his sixth State of the Nation Address (Sona) at Cape Town City Hall on Thursday evening.

Corruption and state security were high on the priority list as the address followed the release of parts of the State Capture Report and an expert panel's report on the July unrest.

There were also demands for Ramaphosa to tackle other pressing issues like rising joblessness and the need for a basic income grant.

The President launched into his address by saying the January fire at Parliament was symbolic not only of the devastation caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, but of the July looting and other endemic ills plaguing the country.

The President said that it is his intention to end the National State of Disaster "as soon as we finalise other measures under the National Health Act as well as other legislation to manage and contain the pandemic".

He also announced that the R350 Covid- or Social Relief of Distress grant will be extended for another year, until March 2023.

It remains government's ambition to establish a minimum level of support for those in greatest need, he added.

Any future support must pass the test of affordability, and must not come at the expense of basic services or at the risk of unsustainable spending... During this time, we will engage in broad consultations and detailed technical work to identify the best options to replace this grant.

President Cyril Ramaphosa

President Ramaphosa gave details of the social compact being worked on to achieve what he called "a new consensus" to address unemployment, poverty and inequality in South Africa.

He emphasized the role of the private sector in creating jobs, with government creating an environment conducive to this.

Government does not create jobs. Businesses create jobs

President Cyril Ramaphosa

We gave ourselves 100 days to implement a comprehensive social compact to create jobs as well as fight hunger and no one must be left behind.

President Cyril Ramaphosa

Ramaphosa noted how the electricity crisis is disrupting business and adding strain to South African households.

He said several renewable energy projects will be coming on to the grid in the next 2 years, including 300MW from gas and battery projects.

The unbundling of Eskom is expected to be completed by September this year.

The President also promised that government is working hard to minimise the red tape that is holding back local entrepreneurs as well as investors.

The Business Act is currently under review together with other regulatory framework which makes it difficult to do business... The 'Red Tape Team' has been appointed to make sure that processes are simplified

President Cyril Ramaphosa

The President emphasized the importance of growing the economy and expanding jobs.

He outlined measures to boost employment opportunities for South Africa's young people.

Addressing corruption, Ramaphosa said the Zondo Commission report made it clear that "there was indeed state capture".

He gave the assurance that government would be strengthening protection for whistleblowers, as recommended in the report.

I have every confidence that the NPA will carry out the further investigations that the Commission has recommended, and that it will bring the members of the criminal network that infiltrated government and captured the state swiftly to justice.

President Cyril Ramaphosa

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Ramaphosa details plans to fight corruption, create jobs, end state of disaster




