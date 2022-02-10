



JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Thursday that government would be looking to ease policies to help the hemp and cannabis sectors grow in South Africa.

Ramaphosa delivered his sixth State of the Nation Address at Cape Town's City Hall.

"The hemp and cannabis sector has the potential to create more than 130,000 new jobs. We are therefore streamlining the regulatory processes so that the hemp and cannabis sector can thrive like it is in other countries such as Lesotho," Ramaphosa said.

He highlighted that South Africans have already been farming the products, saying smoking the plants would soon not be the only way they are used.

"Our people in the Eastern Cape, KwaZulu-Natal and elsewhere are ready to farm with this age-old commodity and bring it to market in new and innovative forms. We will review the policy and regulatory framework for industrial hemp and cannabis to realise the huge potential for investment and job creation."

According to the World Health Organisation, South Africa is the third-largest illegal cannabis producer in the world already, with about 2,500 tons grown a year. In 2018, cannabis was decriminalised for personal use by the Constitutional Court, while dealing the products and smoking it in public remained illegal.

How much of the products can be grown, carried and cultivated sits with the Cannabis for Private Use Bill, which is yet to be passed by Parliament.

High hopes for the green industry 🍃 as the President announces economic measures to develop the industry. pic.twitter.com/SA35XnDf8t — FIKILE MBALULA | MR FIX (@MbalulaFikile) February 10, 2022

This article first appeared on EWN : Taking SA higher: Ramaphosa's plans for the cannabis industry