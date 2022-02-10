New energy projects on the way to assist with Eskom's power nightmare
JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday said ongoing power cuts and unreliable electricity supply was driving investment away from South Africa.
Delivering his State of the Nation Address at Cape Town City Hall, he said that when electricity couldn't be guaranteed then the economy wouldn't function properly. He added the electricity crisis was one of the greatest threats to South Africa’s economic and social progress.
Ramaphosa said the problems in the South African economy ran deep and were structural, saying that in the past few days, the country was once again reminded of the fragility of our electricity system.
"The utility has continued with its intensive maintenance programme, to reverse many years of neglected maintenance and underperformance of existing plants," he said.
Ramaphosa said power cuts continued to have a huge impact on the lives of all South Africans, disrupting business activities and placing additional strains on families and communities.
He added that during the past year, government took steps to bring additional generation capacity online as quickly as possible to close the shortfall, which is around 4,000 megawatts. He attributed the problem to "our aging power stations, poor maintenance, policy missteps and the ruinous effects of state capture".
The president outlined several new energy generation projects that he said would be coming online over the next few years, including:
- Over 500 MW from the remaining projects in Bid Window 4 of the Renewable Energy Programme, which are at advanced stages of construction,
- 2,600 MW from Bid Window 5 of the Renewable Energy Programme, for which the preferred bidders were announced last year,
- up to 800 MW from those risk mitigation power projects that are ready to proceed,
- 2,600 MW from Bid Window 6 of the renewal energy programme, which will soon be opened,
- 3,000 MW of gas power and 500 MW of battery storage. Requests for proposals will be released later this year,
- an estimated 4,000 MW from embedded generation projects in the mining sector,
- approximately 1,400 MW in the process of being secured by various municipalities.
"In addition to closing the energy supply shortfall, we are implementing fundamental changes to the structure of the electricity sector. Eskom has established a separate transmission subsidiary, and is on track to complete its unbundling by December 2022," Ramaphosa said.
"To regulate all of these reforms, Cabinet on Wednesday approved amendments to the Electricity Regulation Act for public comment. These far-reaching amendments will enable a competitive market for electricity generation and the establishment of an independent state-owned transmission company."
This article first appeared on EWN : New energy projects on the way to assist with Eskom's power nightmare
Source : https://twitter.com/presidencyza?lang=en
More from Local
Mindful of its proven benefits, Ramaphosa extends R350 grant by a year
Cyril Ramaphosa stopped short of announcing a basic income grant but has extended the R350 grant for another year.Read More
Taking SA higher: Ramaphosa's plans for the cannabis industry
This State of the Nation Address had a special note about the viability of the cannabis and hemp industries in South Africa.Read More
Ramaphosa details plans to fight corruption, create jobs, end state of disaster
President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered his sixth State of the Nation Address at Cape Town City Hall on Thursday.Read More
GALLERY: Dignitaries and parliamentarians arrive at City Hall ahead of Sona
Dignitaries and parliamentarians have started arriving at Cape Town’s City Hall ahead of the State of the Nation Address on 10 February 2022.Read More
[WATCH LIVE] President Ramaphosa delivers 2022 State of the Nation Address
Watch President Cyril Ramaphosa’s State of the Nation Address live from 7 pm.Read More
LIVE BLOG: President Cyril Ramaphosa prepares for State of the Nation Address
It will be President Cyril Ramaphosa’s sixth State of the Nation Address since he took over from Jacob Zuma.Read More
Sona: 'Ramaphosa must look at SA as part of a continental rail system'
Mandy Wiener chats to African Rail Association CEO Malesela Nhlapo reflects on the upcoming state of the nation address.Read More
Media personality Kuli Roberts passes away
Eyewitness News has confirmed that Roberts collapsed at a function she had attended on Wednesday.Read More
Unrest report will help security services tackle weaknesses - Mapisa-Nqakula
Speaker of Parliament Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula talks about Sona preparations and reflects on the July chaos report.Read More
More from Business
Taking SA higher: Ramaphosa's plans for the cannabis industry
This State of the Nation Address had a special note about the viability of the cannabis and hemp industries in South Africa.Read More
Ramaphosa details plans to fight corruption, create jobs, end state of disaster
President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered his sixth State of the Nation Address at Cape Town City Hall on Thursday.Read More
Paid initiation fee upfront for car finance? Make sure you're not charged twice
Nedbank's MFC refused to acknowledge a client had already paid until Wendy Knowler took up her case - on The Money ShowRead More
Money launderers are moving into the art market as NFT sales boom - report
How does it actually work? Bruce Whitfield talks to blockchain expert Carel de Jager and Aspire Art Auctions' Ruarc Peffers.Read More
Guinness ad incorporates Wordle trend to subliminally trigger iconic beer image
Word game Wordle is a global phenomenon and Andy Rice picks Guinness as his advertising hero for making use of it - The Money ShowRead More
Can do: Glass shortage creates huge opportunity for debt-burdened Nampak
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews the CEO of Nampak, Erik Smuts.Read More
The cold war is hotting up
February marks the 76th anniversary of the start of the Cold WarRead More
The critical issues business leaders want Ramaphosa to address during Sona
Bruce Whitfield gets expert views on what President Cyril Ramaphosa needs to tackle during his State of the Nation Address.Read More
SA's failed smartphone factory: 'It shut down in 2019 already, with lockdown'
South Africa's first smartphone factory is to be sold off. Bruce Whitfield interviews Keith Green from Park Village Auctions.Read More