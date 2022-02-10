Mindful of its proven benefits, Ramaphosa extends R350 grant by a year
CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday announced the extension of the R350 a month Social Relief of Distress Grant until March next year.
He’s also promised to deliver a plan of action to deal with the recommendations of the state capture inquiry chaired by acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo no later than June next year.
Ramaphosa said the fight against corruption would take on a new intensity including plans for a shake-up in the country’s security agencies.
The president delivered his sixth State of the Nation Address at Cape Town’s City Hall.
He stopped short of announcing a basic income grant but has extended the R350 grant for another year.
"Since the onset of COVID-19, the Social Relief of Distress Grant has provided support to more than 10 million unemployed people who were most vulnerable to the impact of the pandemic."
He said the government would continue to look at expanding relief for the poor and unemployed but said this can’t come at the expense of the delivery of basic services or at an unsustainable cost.
"Mindful of the proven benefits of the grant, we will extend the R350 SRD Grant for one further year, to the end of March 2023. During this time, we will engage in broad consultations and detailed technical work to identify the best options to replace this grant."
Recently a panel appointed by the Department of Social Development, the International Labour Organisation, and the United Nations-backed Joint Sustainable Development Goals Fund proposed that South Africa introduces a basic income grant for unemployed 18- to 59-year-olds as a means to offer financial assistance as the country continues to grapple with the flighting unemployment rate, exacerbated by the coronavirus.
The panel released a report in December 2021 proposing that government institutionalises the R350 COVID relief grant that was introduced in 2020 to help alleviate the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The grant currently offers support to over 10 million recipients.
This article first appeared on EWN : Mindful of its proven benefits, Ramaphosa extends R350 grant by a year
