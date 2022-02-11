Streaming issues? Report here
Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
Small businesses need blended funding, not loans - Black Business Council

11 February 2022 7:46 AM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Tags:
Cyril Ramaphosa
Small businesses
Cyril Ramaphosa State of the Nation Address
SMME

CEO Kganki Matabane weighs in on the State of the Nation Address delivered by the president on Thursday.

Black Business Council CEO Kganki Matabane says it is encouraging that finally the government recognised that its role is not to create jobs.

But the role of government is to create a conducive environment for businesses to create jobs, he adds.

He shared these sentiments, in response to the State of the Nation Address (Sona).

RELATED: Ramaphosa details plans to fight corruption, create jobs, end state of disaster

President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered his sixth Sona at Cape Town’s City Hall on Thursday evening.

Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, Matabane says it was encouraging that the government also realises that most jobs will come from small businesses.

We welcome the appointment of Sipho Nkosi, but are the two ministers going to report to him or are they going to report to the president?

Kganki Matabane, CEO - Black Business Council

He adds that he doesn't believe that small businesses need loans now.

What small businesses need is not loans but blended funding.

Kganki Matabane, CEO - Black Business Council

Listen below to the full conversation:


































