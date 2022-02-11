Small businesses need blended funding, not loans - Black Business Council
Black Business Council CEO Kganki Matabane says it is encouraging that finally the government recognised that its role is not to create jobs.
But the role of government is to create a conducive environment for businesses to create jobs, he adds.
He shared these sentiments, in response to the State of the Nation Address (Sona).
RELATED: Ramaphosa details plans to fight corruption, create jobs, end state of disaster
President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered his sixth Sona at Cape Town’s City Hall on Thursday evening.
Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, Matabane says it was encouraging that the government also realises that most jobs will come from small businesses.
We welcome the appointment of Sipho Nkosi, but are the two ministers going to report to him or are they going to report to the president?Kganki Matabane, CEO - Black Business Council
He adds that he doesn't believe that small businesses need loans now.
What small businesses need is not loans but blended funding.Kganki Matabane, CEO - Black Business Council
Listen below to the full conversation:
