'Ramaphosa basically said he doesn't trust gov, he is doing things differently'
Political analyst Professor Richard Calland says so many of the announcements and the strategic leaders that President Cyril Ramaphosa was trying to pull during his State of the Nation Address (Sona) on Thursday, all should have been presented four years ago.
Ramaphosa delivered his sixth Sona at Cape Town’s City Hall.
Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, Calland adds that the speech gave a sense of a new president who was just coming into office, and that was frustrating.
On the other hand, I did think he showed strength, it was a strong speech. While one can absolutely say that there seems to be an extra layer of bureaucracy created with the appointment of three or four individuals to run things that should be run out of departments, this was a speech where the president basically said I don't trust my own ministers or government, therefore I am doing it differently.Professor Richard Calland, Political analyst
Listen below to the full conversation:
