You have been buttering your bread wrongly, says an etiquette expert

Today at 17:10
Gauteng Education sanitizing suppliers ordered to pay back the money
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Advocate Selby Makgotho, Special Tribunal spokesperson
Today at 17:20
Charging cancer drugmaker Roche over pricing could backfire
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Lauren Pretorius, Campaigning for Cancer CEO
Today at 18:09
Former CEO offers to buy South Africa’s post office
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mark Barnes - Executive Chairman And Ceo at Purple Group and SA Post Office former CEO
Today at 18:13
Business lobby group dissects the state of the nation address
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Busisiwe Mavuso - CEO at Business Leadership SA
Today at 18:15
Should The Covid-19 Lockdown Social Relief Of Distress Grant Be Made Permanent?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Tebogo Fish - Researcher at CLEAR - AA (a unit at WITS)
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Gary McNamara - ... at Sanlam Private Wealth
Today at 18:38
ZOOM Friday File - Sunelle Basson founder of Melle Studio
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Sunelle Basson
Latest Local
'Once work permits are issued our members can employ foreign nationals' Consolidated Employers’ Organisation national manager Jaundré Kruger talks about the employment ratio their members use. 11 February 2022 4:35 PM
Cyril Ramaphosa responds to Scopa on allegations of misuse of public funds Scopa Chairperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa has referred the letter to the Parliamentary legal services to give guidance on certain aspects... 11 February 2022 2:41 PM
Gauteng 'deep cleaning' contractors must pay back profit - SIU Special Investigating Unit spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago says the Special Tribunal set aside the contracts and made them illegal. 11 February 2022 12:39 PM
View all Local
Unpacking the State of the Nation Address in 60 minutes Clement Manyathela and Lester Kiewit tackle President Ramaphosa's Sona with colleagues Tshidi Madia, Mandy Wiener and Babalo Ndenz... 11 February 2022 11:40 AM
Ramaphosa details plans to fight corruption, create jobs, end state of disaster President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered his sixth State of the Nation Address at Cape Town City Hall on Thursday. 10 February 2022 9:10 PM
[WATCH LIVE] President Ramaphosa delivers 2022 State of the Nation Address Watch President Cyril Ramaphosa’s State of the Nation Address live from 7 pm. 10 February 2022 5:30 PM
View all Politics
Top five things you need to know about Ramaphosa's Sona speech Eskom, corruption, cannabis, employment and COVID-19 - the top five things President Cyril Ramaphosa highlighted in his 2022 State... 11 February 2022 9:55 AM
Cutting through the red tape - Ramaphosa's Sona promise to business During President Cyril Ramaphosa’s highly anticipated State of the Nation Address, several significant appointments were announced... 11 February 2022 6:14 AM
New energy projects on the way to assist with Eskom's power nightmare "In addition to closing the energy supply shortfall, we are implementing fundamental changes to the structure of the electricity s... 10 February 2022 10:03 PM
View all Business
7 reasons why we still love and trust radio World Radio Day is celebrated on 13 February and radio still remains one of the most trusted and widely used media worldwide. 11 February 2022 4:12 PM
Celeste Ntuli: Growing up, failure to me was fear. I was scared to fail Stand-up comedian and actress Celeste Ntuli talks about her failures and what she has learned from them. 11 February 2022 3:46 PM
Tinder Swindler victim Pernilla: I would be the worst gold digger in the world Many people have called Simon Lievev's victims gold diggers and other names for being targeted by the Tinder Swindler. But it's no... 11 February 2022 1:08 PM
View all Lifestyle
Being a referee for Afcon final takes a lot of preparation - Victor Gomes South African referee Victor Gomes says he doesn't support any team or have a favourite player, being neutral helps him officiate... 10 February 2022 6:52 PM
[WATCH] 'Advantage, Nike' for immediate celebratory video after Nadal win Andy Rice picks Nike's video following Rafael Nadal's historic Australian Open win for his advertising hero - on The Money Show. 1 February 2022 8:57 PM
Nadal beats Medvedev in epic Australian Open final to claim 21st grand slam The 35-year-old surpassed Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic to become the all-time greatest men's major winner. 30 January 2022 5:03 PM
View all Sport
You have been buttering your bread wrongly, says an etiquette expert Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 11 February 2022 8:22 AM
Two female best friends in platonic life partnership have everyone talking Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 10 February 2022 8:50 AM
WATCH: Street singer joined by Phantom Of the Opera singer in song goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 10 February 2022 8:45 AM
View all Entertainment
Tinder Swindler victim Pernilla: I would be the worst gold digger in the world Many people have called Simon Lievev's victims gold diggers and other names for being targeted by the Tinder Swindler. But it's no... 11 February 2022 1:08 PM
Russia-Ukraine conflict: 'Fluctuating currencies, natural gases will impact SA' Daily Maverick US foreign policy expert and associate editor Brooks Spector weighs in on the tensions between Russia and Ukraine. 28 January 2022 4:49 PM
'Inflation eats while you sleep': World waits for US Fed interest rate decision The US Federal Reserve decision will have a global impact. Bruce Whitfield interviews Genera Capital's Prof. Adrian Saville. 25 January 2022 6:53 PM
View all World
Is the Green Economy a win-win for South Africa? Clement Manyathela speaks to Mashoba Moshoeshoe, Green Economy specialist in the Investment and Infrastructure Office 21 January 2022 6:15 AM
'Vaccine plant investment will help SA grow pharmaceutical industry' The Money Show interviews the Medical Research Council's Dr Glenda Gray about SA-born Dr Patrick Soon-Shiong's biotech investment. 19 January 2022 7:38 PM
'I'm not leaving politics,' says Maimane after joining SiSebenza as a partner One South Africa Movement leader Mmusi Maimane talks to Bruce Whitfield about bridging the worlds of governance and development. 13 January 2022 6:57 PM
View all Africa
Paid initiation fee upfront for car finance? Make sure you're not charged twice Nedbank's MFC refused to acknowledge a client had already paid until Wendy Knowler took up her case - on The Money Show 10 February 2022 6:22 PM
Guinness ad incorporates Wordle trend to subliminally trigger iconic beer image Word game Wordle is a global phenomenon and Andy Rice picks Guinness as his advertising hero for making use of it - The Money Show 9 February 2022 8:05 PM
'President Ramaphosa has to stop putting the party before the people' The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Ferial Haffajee, Associate Editor of the Daily Maverick. 8 February 2022 7:49 PM
View all Opinion
Entertainment

You have been buttering your bread wrongly, says an etiquette expert

11 February 2022 8:22 AM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Tags:
Facebook
Twitter
Khabazela
'Whats Gone Viral'

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?

Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.

RELATED: Two female best friends in platonic life partnership have everyone talking

You have been buttering your bread wrong, says an etiquette expert

Social media is talking after An etiquette expert revealed that there's actually a proper way to spread butter on bread.

Click here to read the full story:

Watch how the expert says you must butter your bread:

@apwasiwine

Breaking bread 🥖 #APWASI #etiquettetips #etiquettelessons #etiquettecoach #teachersoftiktok

♬ original sound - Apwasiwine

Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela:




More from Entertainment

7 reasons why we still love and trust radio

11 February 2022 4:12 PM

World Radio Day is celebrated on 13 February and radio still remains one of the most trusted and widely used media worldwide.

Read More arrow_forward

Two female best friends in platonic life partnership have everyone talking

10 February 2022 8:50 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Read More arrow_forward

WATCH: Street singer joined by Phantom Of the Opera singer in song goes viral

10 February 2022 8:45 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Read More arrow_forward

Woman parking on new owner's spot as she has agreement with old owner goes viral

9 February 2022 8:33 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Read More arrow_forward

Marvin Gaye impersonator hired to help monkeys procreate has everyone talking

9 February 2022 8:30 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Read More arrow_forward

Guy embarrassed for not fighting back after being slapped at braai goes viral

8 February 2022 8:27 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Read More arrow_forward

WATCH: Father defeating daughter in race and making her cry after, goes viral

7 February 2022 8:41 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Read More arrow_forward

Shoppers taking revenge on double parked car in Supermarket goes viral

7 February 2022 8:41 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Read More arrow_forward

Catch the awesome semi-finalist action from Week 1 of Dis-Chem Brain of 702

7 February 2022 7:15 AM

Watch the Dis-Chem Brain of 702 winning round and that of the Junior Brain of 702 to measure your chance of success.

Read More arrow_forward

Celebrate beautiful times spent with someone you love - Jesse Clegg

4 February 2022 2:54 PM

The musician tells Relebogile Mabotja on #702Unplugged that the song 'Waiting on the Outcome' is very personal as he wrote it just after losing his father, the legendary Jonny Clegg.

Read More arrow_forward

'Once work permits are issued our members can employ foreign nationals'

Local

Gauteng 'deep cleaning' contractors must pay back profit - SIU

Local

For Ramaphosa to get a job done he has to appoint people to his office. Why?

Local

EWN Highlights

Hearings into COVID vaccine safety for children postponed to May

11 February 2022 4:26 PM

US National Archives requests legal probe of Trump: media report

11 February 2022 3:32 PM

'Difficult' four-way Ukraine talks pushed to March

11 February 2022 3:10 PM

