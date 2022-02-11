You have been buttering your bread wrongly, says an etiquette expert
You have been buttering your bread wrong, says an etiquette expert
Social media is talking after An etiquette expert revealed that there's actually a proper way to spread butter on bread.
Watch how the expert says you must butter your bread:
@apwasiwine
Breaking bread 🥖 #APWASI #etiquettetips #etiquettelessons #etiquettecoach #teachersoftiktok♬ original sound - Apwasiwine
