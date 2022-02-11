For Ramaphosa to get a job done he has to appoint people to his office. Why?
President Cyril Ramaphosa's state of the nation address has been received with mixed reactions from citizens.
Ramaphosa announced that he hired Sipho Nkosi in the Presidency to help cut through red tape for small businesses.
Callers on the open line share their views.
I am very excited about the two things he said yesterday, I think overall other things he missed the mark. The red tape, I understand why he took it back to his ministry because you cannot rely on those ministers to deliver on your vision. Secondly, by-laws. You need to make it easier for people to go and apply.Lehlohonolo, Caller
I am an arts practitioner and yesterday when I listened to the President I didn't hear anything about the arts industry. As artists, we are being treated badly by the government.Benny, Caller
After listening to the speech from the President and all the appointments, I am realising that it's more like he is running a parallel government or a parallel system. For him to get the job done he has to appoint people to his office but to whose cost?Mike, Caller
Listen to the full open line below:
Source : @PresidencyZA/Twitter
