For Ramaphosa to get a job done he has to appoint people to his office. Why?

Today at 12:27
EWN reveals that a labour council has ruled that National Police Commissioner Sitole's decision to axe his former deputy, Bonang Mgwenya in 2020 was unfair.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Mia Lindeque- EWN Reporter
Today at 12:37
Zandile Mafe, who is accused of breaking into Parliament when the fire started appeares in Court.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Eric Ntabazalila (Regional Spokesperson: Western Cape)
Today at 12:41
Covid-19 appeal committee on vaccination of children between the age of 12 and 17 years old kicks-off hearings.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Masechaba Sefularo, EWN reporter
Today at 12:45
Chief Justice interviews: Dali Mpofu to be probed for 'possible misconduct' – Legal Practice Council.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Karyn Maughan Legal Journalist
Today at 12:52
Sports Wrap with Tholakele.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Tholakele Mnganga- EWN Sport Journalist- IN STUDIO
Today at 12:56
Spreading good news with Brent Lindeque!
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Brent Lindeque, founder of Good Things Guy
Today at 13:47
Movies and what to Stream with Hugh Fraser
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
Hugh Fraser, movie critic
Today at 13:53
Travel Feature - Valentines Day specials and travels
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
Iga Motylska
Today at 14:35
702 Unplugged -
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
Lance Stehr - CEO of Muthaland Entertainment
Today at 15:20
Reaction on the extension of the R350 and no decision on the basic income grant
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Prof Alex van den Heever - Chair in the field of Social Security Systems Administration and Management Studies at Wits School Of Governance
Today at 15:50
Celebrating the international Day for Women and girls in science
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Dr Ntombi Mathe-Maleboho, CSIR Senior Researcher
Today at 16:10
Inspector-General of Intelligence: what this job is and why it matters so much?
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Jane Duncan, prof in Department of Comms and Media at UJ & former member the Review Panel the SSA
Today at 16:20
Ramaphosa Pledges Economic Reform Including Developing Cannabis Industry
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Sibusiso Xaba, CEO of the Africa Cannibis Advisory Group
Today at 18:09
Former CEO offers to buy South Africa’s post office
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Mark Barnes - Executive Chairman And Ceo at Purple Group and SA Post Office former CEO
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Gary McNamara - ... at Sanlam Private Wealth
Today at 18:38
ZOOM Friday File - Sunelle Basson founder of Melle Studio
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Sunelle Basson
Latest Local
Gauteng 'deep cleaning' contractors must pay back profit - SIU Special Investigating Unit spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago says the Special Tribunal set aside the contracts and made them illegal. 11 February 2022 12:39 PM
For Ramaphosa to get a job done he has to appoint people to his office. Why? Callers on the open line reflect on the State of the Nation Address by President Cyril Ramaphosa. 11 February 2022 11:00 AM
Top five things you need to know about Ramaphosa's Sona speech Eskom, corruption, cannabis, employment and COVID-19 - the top five things President Cyril Ramaphosa highlighted in his 2022 State... 11 February 2022 9:55 AM
View all Local
Unpacking the State of the Nation Address in 60 minutes Clement Manyathela and Lester Kiewit tackle President Ramaphosa's Sona with colleagues Tshidi Madia, Mandy Wiener and Babalo Ndenz... 11 February 2022 11:40 AM
Ramaphosa details plans to fight corruption, create jobs, end state of disaster President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered his sixth State of the Nation Address at Cape Town City Hall on Thursday. 10 February 2022 9:10 PM
[WATCH LIVE] President Ramaphosa delivers 2022 State of the Nation Address Watch President Cyril Ramaphosa’s State of the Nation Address live from 7 pm. 10 February 2022 5:30 PM
View all Politics
Cutting through the red tape - Ramaphosa's Sona promise to business During President Cyril Ramaphosa’s highly anticipated State of the Nation Address, several significant appointments were announced... 11 February 2022 6:14 AM
New energy projects on the way to assist with Eskom's power nightmare "In addition to closing the energy supply shortfall, we are implementing fundamental changes to the structure of the electricity s... 10 February 2022 10:03 PM
Taking SA higher: Ramaphosa's plans for the cannabis industry This State of the Nation Address had a special note about the viability of the cannabis and hemp industries in South Africa. 10 February 2022 9:25 PM
View all Business
Paid initiation fee upfront for car finance? Make sure you're not charged twice Nedbank's MFC refused to acknowledge a client had already paid until Wendy Knowler took up her case - on The Money Show 10 February 2022 6:22 PM
GALLERY: Dignitaries and parliamentarians arrive at City Hall ahead of Sona Dignitaries and parliamentarians have started arriving at Cape Town’s City Hall ahead of the State of the Nation Address on 10 Feb... 10 February 2022 5:30 PM
I was two points shy of medical school and TV is my first love - Aaron Moloisi He tells Clement Manyathela that broadcasting in different languages shows how much alike we are as human beings than we are diffe... 10 February 2022 12:25 PM
View all Lifestyle
Being a referee for Afcon final takes a lot of preparation - Victor Gomes South African referee Victor Gomes says he doesn't support any team or have a favourite player, being neutral helps him officiate... 10 February 2022 6:52 PM
[WATCH] 'Advantage, Nike' for immediate celebratory video after Nadal win Andy Rice picks Nike's video following Rafael Nadal's historic Australian Open win for his advertising hero - on The Money Show. 1 February 2022 8:57 PM
Nadal beats Medvedev in epic Australian Open final to claim 21st grand slam The 35-year-old surpassed Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic to become the all-time greatest men's major winner. 30 January 2022 5:03 PM
View all Sport
You have been buttering your bread wrong, says an etiquette expert Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 11 February 2022 8:22 AM
Two female best friends in platonic life partnership have everyone talking Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 10 February 2022 8:50 AM
WATCH: Street singer joined by Phantom Of the Opera singer in song goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 10 February 2022 8:45 AM
View all Entertainment
Russia-Ukraine conflict: 'Fluctuating currencies, natural gases will impact SA' Daily Maverick US foreign policy expert and associate editor Brooks Spector weighs in on the tensions between Russia and Ukraine. 28 January 2022 4:49 PM
'Inflation eats while you sleep': World waits for US Fed interest rate decision The US Federal Reserve decision will have a global impact. Bruce Whitfield interviews Genera Capital's Prof. Adrian Saville. 25 January 2022 6:53 PM
Is the Green Economy a win-win for South Africa? Clement Manyathela speaks to Mashoba Moshoeshoe, Green Economy specialist in the Investment and Infrastructure Office 21 January 2022 6:15 AM
View all World
Is the Green Economy a win-win for South Africa? Clement Manyathela speaks to Mashoba Moshoeshoe, Green Economy specialist in the Investment and Infrastructure Office 21 January 2022 6:15 AM
'Vaccine plant investment will help SA grow pharmaceutical industry' The Money Show interviews the Medical Research Council's Dr Glenda Gray about SA-born Dr Patrick Soon-Shiong's biotech investment. 19 January 2022 7:38 PM
'I'm not leaving politics,' says Maimane after joining SiSebenza as a partner One South Africa Movement leader Mmusi Maimane talks to Bruce Whitfield about bridging the worlds of governance and development. 13 January 2022 6:57 PM
View all Africa
Paid initiation fee upfront for car finance? Make sure you're not charged twice Nedbank's MFC refused to acknowledge a client had already paid until Wendy Knowler took up her case - on The Money Show 10 February 2022 6:22 PM
Guinness ad incorporates Wordle trend to subliminally trigger iconic beer image Word game Wordle is a global phenomenon and Andy Rice picks Guinness as his advertising hero for making use of it - The Money Show 9 February 2022 8:05 PM
'President Ramaphosa has to stop putting the party before the people' The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Ferial Haffajee, Associate Editor of the Daily Maverick. 8 February 2022 7:49 PM
View all Opinion
For Ramaphosa to get a job done he has to appoint people to his office. Why?

11 February 2022 11:00 AM
by Zanele Zama
State of the Nation Address
President Cyril Ramaphosa
SONA2022

Callers on the open line reflect on the State of the Nation Address by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

President Cyril Ramaphosa's state of the nation address has been received with mixed reactions from citizens.

Ramaphosa announced that he hired Sipho Nkosi in the Presidency to help cut through red tape for small businesses.

Callers on the open line share their views.

I am very excited about the two things he said yesterday, I think overall other things he missed the mark. The red tape, I understand why he took it back to his ministry because you cannot rely on those ministers to deliver on your vision. Secondly, by-laws. You need to make it easier for people to go and apply.

Lehlohonolo, Caller

I am an arts practitioner and yesterday when I listened to the President I didn't hear anything about the arts industry. As artists, we are being treated badly by the government.

Benny, Caller

After listening to the speech from the President and all the appointments, I am realising that it's more like he is running a parallel government or a parallel system. For him to get the job done he has to appoint people to his office but to whose cost?

Mike, Caller

Listen to the full open line below:




11 February 2022 11:00 AM
by Zanele Zama
State of the Nation Address
President Cyril Ramaphosa
SONA2022

More from Local

Gauteng 'deep cleaning' contractors must pay back profit - SIU

11 February 2022 12:39 PM

Special Investigating Unit spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago says the Special Tribunal set aside the contracts and made them illegal.

Top five things you need to know about Ramaphosa's Sona speech

11 February 2022 9:55 AM

Eskom, corruption, cannabis, employment and COVID-19 - the top five things President Cyril Ramaphosa highlighted in his 2022 State of the Nation Address.

'Ramaphosa basically said he doesn't trust gov, he is doing things differently'

11 February 2022 8:04 AM

Political analyst Professor Richard Calland weighs in on the State of the Nation Address delivered by the president on Thursday.

Small businesses need blended funding, not loans - Black Business Council

11 February 2022 7:46 AM

CEO Kganki Matabane weighs in on the State of the Nation Address delivered by the president on Thursday.

Cutting through the red tape - Ramaphosa's Sona promise to business

11 February 2022 6:14 AM

During President Cyril Ramaphosa’s highly anticipated State of the Nation Address, several significant appointments were announced.

New energy projects on the way to assist with Eskom's power nightmare

10 February 2022 10:03 PM

"In addition to closing the energy supply shortfall, we are implementing fundamental changes to the structure of the electricity sector."

Mindful of its proven benefits, Ramaphosa extends R350 grant by a year

10 February 2022 9:40 PM

Cyril Ramaphosa stopped short of announcing a basic income grant but has extended the R350 grant for another year.

Taking SA higher: Ramaphosa's plans for the cannabis industry

10 February 2022 9:25 PM

This State of the Nation Address had a special note about the viability of the cannabis and hemp industries in South Africa.

Ramaphosa details plans to fight corruption, create jobs, end state of disaster

10 February 2022 9:10 PM

President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered his sixth State of the Nation Address at Cape Town City Hall on Thursday.

GALLERY: Dignitaries and parliamentarians arrive at City Hall ahead of Sona

10 February 2022 5:30 PM

Dignitaries and parliamentarians have started arriving at Cape Town’s City Hall ahead of the State of the Nation Address on 10 February 2022.

Gauteng 'deep cleaning' contractors must pay back profit - SIU

Local

For Ramaphosa to get a job done he has to appoint people to his office. Why?

Local

Unpacking the State of the Nation Address in 60 minutes

Politics

Godongwana says basic income grant won't be rolled out anytime soon

11 February 2022 11:58 AM

ANC's Mashatile: Govt won't be able to jumpstart economy by working alone

11 February 2022 11:45 AM

Gungubele denies that Nkosi appointment a sign Ramaphosa doesn't trust Cabinet

11 February 2022 10:57 AM

