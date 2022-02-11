For Ramaphosa to get a job done he has to appoint people to his office. Why?

Today at 12:27 EWN reveals that a labour council has ruled that National Police Commissioner Sitole's decision to axe his former deputy, Bonang Mgwenya in 2020 was unfair. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Mia Lindeque- EWN Reporter

125 125

Today at 12:37 Zandile Mafe, who is accused of breaking into Parliament when the fire started appeares in Court. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Eric Ntabazalila (Regional Spokesperson: Western Cape)

125 125

Today at 12:41 Covid-19 appeal committee on vaccination of children between the age of 12 and 17 years old kicks-off hearings. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Masechaba Sefularo, EWN reporter

125 125

Today at 12:45 Chief Justice interviews: Dali Mpofu to be probed for 'possible misconduct' – Legal Practice Council. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Karyn Maughan Legal Journalist

125 125

Today at 12:52 Sports Wrap with Tholakele. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Tholakele Mnganga- EWN Sport Journalist- IN STUDIO

125 125

Today at 12:56 Spreading good news with Brent Lindeque! The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Brent Lindeque, founder of Good Things Guy

125 125

Today at 13:47 Movies and what to Stream with Hugh Fraser Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja

Guests

Hugh Fraser, movie critic

125 125

Today at 13:53 Travel Feature - Valentines Day specials and travels Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja

Guests

Iga Motylska

125 125

Today at 14:35 702 Unplugged - Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja

Guests

Lance Stehr - CEO of Muthaland Entertainment

125 125

Today at 15:20 Reaction on the extension of the R350 and no decision on the basic income grant Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Prof Alex van den Heever - Chair in the field of Social Security Systems Administration and Management Studies at Wits School Of Governance

125 125

Today at 15:50 Celebrating the international Day for Women and girls in science Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Dr Ntombi Mathe-Maleboho, CSIR Senior Researcher

125 125

Today at 16:10 Inspector-General of Intelligence: what this job is and why it matters so much? Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Jane Duncan, prof in Department of Comms and Media at UJ & former member the Review Panel the SSA

125 125

Today at 16:20 Ramaphosa Pledges Economic Reform Including Developing Cannabis Industry Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Sibusiso Xaba, CEO of the Africa Cannibis Advisory Group

125 125

Today at 18:09 Former CEO offers to buy South Africa’s post office The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Mark Barnes - Executive Chairman And Ceo at Purple Group and SA Post Office former CEO

125 125

Today at 18:20 Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Gary McNamara - ... at Sanlam Private Wealth

125 125