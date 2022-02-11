Unpacking the State of the Nation Address in 60 minutes
Clement Manyathela and Lester Kiewit facilitate take an hour to tackle President Cyril Ramaphosa's Sona with Eyewitness News senior political journalist Tshidi Madia, The Midday Report presenter Mandy Wiener and Eyewitness News parliamentary correspondent Babalo Ndenze.
They tackle, among others, the consolidation of power in the Presidency, the economy, the basic income grant and the cannabis industry.
Listen below for the full interview...
