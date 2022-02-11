Gauteng 'deep cleaning' contractors must pay back profit - SIU
The Special Tribunal has set aside the Gauteng Education Department's deep cleaning contracts.
The tribunal found that the department didn't follow the proper procurement processes.
RELATED: Friends and families grabbed cash, SIU finds 62% of Covid-19 contracts irregular
The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago the tribunal has made sure that the contracts are illegal.
No one must benefit from an illegal contract, we are now only going to give the companies the cost of what they paid and the profit of what they made has to be returned to the SIU and it will be given to the department of Education in Gauteng.Kaizer Kganyago, Spokesperson - SIU
Listen below to the full conversation:
