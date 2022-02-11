Tinder Swindler victim Pernilla: I would be the worst gold digger in the world

Streaming issues? Report here
John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020 John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 17:10
Gauteng Education sanitizing suppliers ordered to pay back the money
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Advocate Selby Makgotho, Special Tribunal spokesperson
Today at 17:20
Charging cancer drugmaker Roche over pricing could backfire
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Lauren Pretorius, Campaigning for Cancer CEO
Today at 18:09
Former CEO offers to buy South Africa’s post office
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mark Barnes - Executive Chairman And Ceo at Purple Group and SA Post Office former CEO
Today at 18:13
Business lobby group dissects the state of the nation address
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Busisiwe Mavuso - CEO at Business Leadership SA
Today at 18:15
Should The Covid-19 Lockdown Social Relief Of Distress Grant Be Made Permanent?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Tebogo Fish - Researcher at CLEAR - AA (a unit at WITS)
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Gary McNamara - ... at Sanlam Private Wealth
Today at 18:38
ZOOM Friday File - Sunelle Basson founder of Melle Studio
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Sunelle Basson
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'Once work permits are issued our members can employ foreign nationals' Consolidated Employers’ Organisation national manager Jaundré Kruger talks about the employment ratio their members use. 11 February 2022 4:35 PM
Cyril Ramaphosa responds to Scopa on allegations of misuse of public funds Scopa Chairperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa has referred the letter to the Parliamentary legal services to give guidance on certain aspects... 11 February 2022 2:41 PM
Gauteng 'deep cleaning' contractors must pay back profit - SIU Special Investigating Unit spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago says the Special Tribunal set aside the contracts and made them illegal. 11 February 2022 12:39 PM
View all Local
Unpacking the State of the Nation Address in 60 minutes Clement Manyathela and Lester Kiewit tackle President Ramaphosa's Sona with colleagues Tshidi Madia, Mandy Wiener and Babalo Ndenz... 11 February 2022 11:40 AM
Ramaphosa details plans to fight corruption, create jobs, end state of disaster President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered his sixth State of the Nation Address at Cape Town City Hall on Thursday. 10 February 2022 9:10 PM
[WATCH LIVE] President Ramaphosa delivers 2022 State of the Nation Address Watch President Cyril Ramaphosa’s State of the Nation Address live from 7 pm. 10 February 2022 5:30 PM
View all Politics
Top five things you need to know about Ramaphosa's Sona speech Eskom, corruption, cannabis, employment and COVID-19 - the top five things President Cyril Ramaphosa highlighted in his 2022 State... 11 February 2022 9:55 AM
Cutting through the red tape - Ramaphosa's Sona promise to business During President Cyril Ramaphosa’s highly anticipated State of the Nation Address, several significant appointments were announced... 11 February 2022 6:14 AM
New energy projects on the way to assist with Eskom's power nightmare "In addition to closing the energy supply shortfall, we are implementing fundamental changes to the structure of the electricity s... 10 February 2022 10:03 PM
View all Business
7 reasons why we still love and trust radio World Radio Day is celebrated on 13 February and radio still remains one of the most trusted and widely used media worldwide. 11 February 2022 4:12 PM
Celeste Ntuli: Growing up, failure to me was fear. I was scared to fail Stand-up comedian and actress Celeste Ntuli talks about her failures and what she has learned from them. 11 February 2022 3:46 PM
Tinder Swindler victim Pernilla: I would be the worst gold digger in the world Many people have called Simon Lievev's victims gold diggers and other names for being targeted by the Tinder Swindler. But it's no... 11 February 2022 1:08 PM
View all Lifestyle
Being a referee for Afcon final takes a lot of preparation - Victor Gomes South African referee Victor Gomes says he doesn't support any team or have a favourite player, being neutral helps him officiate... 10 February 2022 6:52 PM
[WATCH] 'Advantage, Nike' for immediate celebratory video after Nadal win Andy Rice picks Nike's video following Rafael Nadal's historic Australian Open win for his advertising hero - on The Money Show. 1 February 2022 8:57 PM
Nadal beats Medvedev in epic Australian Open final to claim 21st grand slam The 35-year-old surpassed Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic to become the all-time greatest men's major winner. 30 January 2022 5:03 PM
View all Sport
You have been buttering your bread wrongly, says an etiquette expert Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 11 February 2022 8:22 AM
Two female best friends in platonic life partnership have everyone talking Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 10 February 2022 8:50 AM
WATCH: Street singer joined by Phantom Of the Opera singer in song goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 10 February 2022 8:45 AM
View all Entertainment
Tinder Swindler victim Pernilla: I would be the worst gold digger in the world Many people have called Simon Lievev's victims gold diggers and other names for being targeted by the Tinder Swindler. But it's no... 11 February 2022 1:08 PM
Russia-Ukraine conflict: 'Fluctuating currencies, natural gases will impact SA' Daily Maverick US foreign policy expert and associate editor Brooks Spector weighs in on the tensions between Russia and Ukraine. 28 January 2022 4:49 PM
'Inflation eats while you sleep': World waits for US Fed interest rate decision The US Federal Reserve decision will have a global impact. Bruce Whitfield interviews Genera Capital's Prof. Adrian Saville. 25 January 2022 6:53 PM
View all World
Is the Green Economy a win-win for South Africa? Clement Manyathela speaks to Mashoba Moshoeshoe, Green Economy specialist in the Investment and Infrastructure Office 21 January 2022 6:15 AM
'Vaccine plant investment will help SA grow pharmaceutical industry' The Money Show interviews the Medical Research Council's Dr Glenda Gray about SA-born Dr Patrick Soon-Shiong's biotech investment. 19 January 2022 7:38 PM
'I'm not leaving politics,' says Maimane after joining SiSebenza as a partner One South Africa Movement leader Mmusi Maimane talks to Bruce Whitfield about bridging the worlds of governance and development. 13 January 2022 6:57 PM
View all Africa
Paid initiation fee upfront for car finance? Make sure you're not charged twice Nedbank's MFC refused to acknowledge a client had already paid until Wendy Knowler took up her case - on The Money Show 10 February 2022 6:22 PM
Guinness ad incorporates Wordle trend to subliminally trigger iconic beer image Word game Wordle is a global phenomenon and Andy Rice picks Guinness as his advertising hero for making use of it - The Money Show 9 February 2022 8:05 PM
'President Ramaphosa has to stop putting the party before the people' The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Ferial Haffajee, Associate Editor of the Daily Maverick. 8 February 2022 7:49 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle
fiber_manual_record
World

Tinder Swindler victim Pernilla: I would be the worst gold digger in the world

11 February 2022 1:08 PM
by Thembinkosi Sekgaphane
Tags:
Netflix
The Tinder Swindler
Pernilla Sjoholm
Simon Leviev

Many people have called Simon Lievev's victims gold diggers and other names for being targeted by the Tinder Swindler. But it's not that simple, one of those swindled says.

JOHANNESBURG - The Netflix documentary about man who lied about his lifestyle and wealth to lure women into giving him money has women around South Africa detailing their personal experiences about being swindled.

947’s Anele and the Club spoke to one of Israel-born Simon Leviev’s victims, Pernilla Sjoholm, who first came out in 2019 to expose the swindler.

Sjoholm was part of the crime documentary with two other victims to create the number one trending show on Netflix. The 35-year-old woman was accused of being a gold digger by some viewers who believe she and the other women only accepted Leviev’s friendship because he was the son of a billionaire.

“I find it so funny when trolls say, ‘you gold diggers got what you deserved’. They also defrauded so many companies. I would be the worst gold digger ever who gave away money instead of taking it.”

READ:

Sjoholm said she was still in financial ruin after she gave money to Leviev who she thought was her friend after eight months of visits, chats, suppers and coffee dates. He once flew out to her from another country after she told him she had a bad day.

The conversation triggered other women and men from South Africa to share their experiences.

A Cape Town mother called the Kfm Mornings show to give a thorough account of how she was swindled out of R1.3 million by a man she met on dating site OKCupid.

She said it is not wise to look for love when you are vulnerable.

"I’m so sorry that so many people are watching this documentary and they’re calling women stupid and it’s not that," she said. "They are professionals and highly intelligent."

“He was all about making you feel like a million bucks, like saying what a great mom I was because I was going through a messy divorce. I had lost both my parents and I was looking for validation and I shouldn’t have been on a dating app,” Cindy [not her real name] reflected on her experience with an American swindler.

Although Cindy had most of the money at her disposal, she had to take out loans at some point to help her American lover to get into South Africa after he was stuck at immigration.

Another caller, Paul, said it wasn’t only women who got scammed. He said he was swindled by a woman using pictures they shared during what he thought was an intimate online relationship to blackmail him.

Listen to the full segment:

Some netizens have been saying they would never be swindled by Lieviv.

Others have mocked their own credit scores and other ways they think they have been swindled.

A third woman in the documentary who said they were in a relationship turned out to be the hero of the show. She sold his designer clothes to make up for money he owed her.


This article first appeared on EWN : Tinder Swindler victim Pernilla: I would be the worst gold digger in the world




11 February 2022 1:08 PM
by Thembinkosi Sekgaphane
Tags:
Netflix
The Tinder Swindler
Pernilla Sjoholm
Simon Leviev

More from Lifestyle

7 reasons why we still love and trust radio

11 February 2022 4:12 PM

World Radio Day is celebrated on 13 February and radio still remains one of the most trusted and widely used media worldwide.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Celeste Ntuli: Growing up, failure to me was fear. I was scared to fail

11 February 2022 3:46 PM

Stand-up comedian and actress Celeste Ntuli talks about her failures and what she has learned from them.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Top five things you need to know about Ramaphosa's Sona speech

11 February 2022 9:55 AM

Eskom, corruption, cannabis, employment and COVID-19 - the top five things President Cyril Ramaphosa highlighted in his 2022 State of the Nation Address.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Paid initiation fee upfront for car finance? Make sure you're not charged twice

10 February 2022 6:22 PM

Nedbank's MFC refused to acknowledge a client had already paid until Wendy Knowler took up her case - on The Money Show

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

GALLERY: Dignitaries and parliamentarians arrive at City Hall ahead of Sona

10 February 2022 5:30 PM

Dignitaries and parliamentarians have started arriving at Cape Town’s City Hall ahead of the State of the Nation Address on 10 February 2022.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

I was two points shy of medical school and TV is my first love - Aaron Moloisi

10 February 2022 12:25 PM

He tells Clement Manyathela that broadcasting in different languages shows how much alike we are as human beings than we are different.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Money launderers are moving into the art market as NFT sales boom - report

9 February 2022 9:11 PM

How does it actually work? Bruce Whitfield talks to blockchain expert Carel de Jager and Aspire Art Auctions' Ruarc Peffers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Guinness ad incorporates Wordle trend to subliminally trigger iconic beer image

9 February 2022 8:05 PM

Word game Wordle is a global phenomenon and Andy Rice picks Guinness as his advertising hero for making use of it - The Money Show

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Go to a psychologist first when you find out your partner is cheating'

9 February 2022 4:52 PM

Life After Infidelity 4U founder Lesley Ann van Niftrik talks about life after infidelity.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Looking for ideas for Valentine’s Day in Johannesburg? We’ve got you covered.

9 February 2022 4:35 PM

Did you realise that Valentine’s Day is just a few days away? How time flies.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from World

Russia-Ukraine conflict: 'Fluctuating currencies, natural gases will impact SA'

28 January 2022 4:49 PM

Daily Maverick US foreign policy expert and associate editor Brooks Spector weighs in on the tensions between Russia and Ukraine.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Inflation eats while you sleep': World waits for US Fed interest rate decision

25 January 2022 6:53 PM

The US Federal Reserve decision will have a global impact. Bruce Whitfield interviews Genera Capital's Prof. Adrian Saville.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Is the Green Economy a win-win for South Africa?

21 January 2022 6:15 AM

Clement Manyathela speaks to Mashoba Moshoeshoe, Green Economy specialist in the Investment and Infrastructure Office

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Why oil prices could climb to $100 a barrel in second half of 2022

20 January 2022 7:41 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Raymond Phillips, Commodities Trader at RMB.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How different is it to drive an electric car?

17 January 2022 12:07 PM

What mental adjustments should you make when moving from petrol to electric cars?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Pig's heart transplanted into human 'is genetically modified'

13 January 2022 3:27 PM

University of the Witwatersrand head of division for cardiology Dr Nqoba Tsabedze talks about organ transplants and the pig's heart transplanted into a human in the US.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Elon Musk's SpaceX to launch CPUT's 3rd satellite mission into space on Thursday

12 January 2022 8:52 PM

Bruce Whitfield chats to Nyameko Royi of the French South African Institute of Technology, Cape Peninsula University of Technology

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The deployment of James Webb Space Telescope has been completed

12 January 2022 7:45 AM

University of Cape Town Astronomy lecturer Dr Jacinta Delhaize says the project was at least three decades in the making.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Not all doom and gloom for SA Inc: int. investment going ahead in some sectors'

11 January 2022 7:55 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews the President’s Special Investment Envoy, Jacko Maree.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[VIDEO] Boulder crashes on boats in Brazil, kills at least 7 people, 3 missing

9 January 2022 8:36 AM

At least seven people were killed and three were missing after a cliff collapsed onto boats carrying tourists on a lake in Brazil.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

'Once work permits are issued our members can employ foreign nationals'

Local

Gauteng 'deep cleaning' contractors must pay back profit - SIU

Local

For Ramaphosa to get a job done he has to appoint people to his office. Why?

Local

EWN Highlights

Hearings into COVID vaccine safety for children postponed to May

11 February 2022 4:26 PM

US National Archives requests legal probe of Trump: media report

11 February 2022 3:32 PM

'Difficult' four-way Ukraine talks pushed to March

11 February 2022 3:10 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA