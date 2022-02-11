Asphelelanga! 'This music will keep and promote the legacy of those who left us'





Muthaland Foundation is launching A'sphelelanga Vol 1, a musical piece by various artists dedicated to keeping the legacy of those who left us.

More than 50 songs have been recorded. The first volume #Asphelelanga Vol1 comprising 22 tracks will be released on the 18th March 2022.

This project pays tribute to the fallen heroes who inspired our lives with music, such as Hugh Masekela, Ray Phiri and Nana Coyote ( Stimela), Sibongile Khumalo, Johnny Clegg, Brenda Fassie, Jabu Khanyile, Neyi Zimu, Anneline Malebo (JOY), Lebo Mathosa and Mirriam Makeba.

The Legacy Project features Vusi Nova, Ntando, Ishmael, Malik, 047, Hush, Phindi, T Phoenix and Ntsika.

Muthaland Entertainment CEO Lance Stehr tells Relebogile Mabotja more on #702Unplugged.

We have recorded up to 50 songs and have included some international artists. We're now releasing eight tracks. The lineup is amazing and the team behind the lineup. It will be available in all digital stores. Lance Stehr, CEO - Muthaland Entertainment

Music is part of our DNA, that's what makes us South African.. The album will be out on March the 18th. Lance Stehr, CEO - Muthaland Entertainment

Listen below for the full interview...