Cyril Ramaphosa responds to Scopa on allegations of misuse of public funds





JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa has responded to Parliament's Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) following allegations implicating him in the misuse of public funds.

Scopa Chairperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa referred the letter to the Parliamentary Legal Services to give guidance on certain aspects.

Ramaphosa's response, along with legal advice, would be tabled at a committee meeting on Wednesday.

In a letter to Scopa, now suspended ANC MP Mervyn Dirks alleged Ramaphosa turned a blind eye to the abuse of public funds, allegedly used for ANC election campaigns.

Dirks based his letter to Scopa on a recording where the president was apparently heard admitting that the ANC used public money for party activities.

