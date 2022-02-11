Celeste Ntuli: Growing up, failure to me was fear. I was scared to fail





Full-time stand-up comedian and actress Celeste Ntuli says her dad resented failure and failure was not an option.

Ntuli says she failed her grade 10 and the punishment was dire.

She adds that one of her failures currently is failing to reach her body goals.

Failure to me was fear, I was scared to fail. Celeste Ntuli, Stand up comedian and actress

I think I am one of those people when I become a billionaire a trainer is a must. I need someone to tell me to go. I am not stopping though, I think there is something there. Celeste Ntuli, Stand up comedian and actress

My businesses failed purely because I was trying to make money and not understanding what I was trying to do and also I didn't like it. Celeste Ntuli, Stand up comedian and actress

Listen to the full interview below: