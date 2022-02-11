'Once work permits are issued our members can employ foreign nationals'





During the State of the Nation Address on Thursday, President Cyril Ramaphosa said it is the government’s duty to create an environment that will allow private businesses to thrive.

Leading up to the address, it was rumoured that Ramaphosa will announce that some sectors will be reserved for South Africans only to get employment.

John Perlman speaks to Consolidated Employers’ Organisation national manager Jaundré Kruger about the employment ratio their members use.

The buzz was all about the foreign nationals being excluded even though we don't know about the sectors per se. The problem we sit with is I think a general consensus from employers is to move away from labour. Jaundré Kruger, National Manager - Consolidated Employers’ Organisation

In the process of getting a work permit, the criteria are very clear, the employee will have to motivate why do they deserve the job rather than a South African citizen. We advise our members to be very cautious because the Department of Labour does do inspections. Jaundré Kruger, National Manager - Consolidated Employers’ Organisation

We will always encourage our employers and our members to employ proudly South African but at the end of the day, once the regulations have been complied with and the work permit has been issued, nothing stops an employer from employing that individual. Jaundré Kruger, National Manager - Consolidated Employers’ Organisation

