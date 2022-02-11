As women we are always at the bottom of the science pyramid - CSIR researcher
Today is the International Day of Women and Girls in Science.
The day aims to promote the participation of women in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) disciplines.
John Perlman speaks to Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) senior researcher Dr Ntombi Mathe-Maleboho about challenges females face in the science field.
As a girl in science, your science is not necessarily believed as that of a male. As women, we are always sitting at the bottom of the pyramid.Dr Ntombi Mathe-Maleboho, Senior Researcher - CSIR
The question always comes, yes you are a woman you can't do this, you are not competent enough so you are always fighting against these things that are put in your way as a female scientist to succeed.Dr Ntombi Mathe-Maleboho, Senior Researcher - CSIR
Listen to the full interview below:
Source : https://www.123rf.com/stock-photo/robotics_teenager.html?oriSearch=robotics+kids&sti=obt34alwludtfb7vvr|&mediapopup=143686133
More from Local
'Once work permits are issued our members can employ foreign nationals'
Consolidated Employers’ Organisation national manager Jaundré Kruger talks about the employment ratio their members use.Read More
Cyril Ramaphosa responds to Scopa on allegations of misuse of public funds
Scopa Chairperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa has referred the letter to the Parliamentary legal services to give guidance on certain aspects.Read More
Gauteng 'deep cleaning' contractors must pay back profit - SIU
Special Investigating Unit spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago says the Special Tribunal set aside the contracts and made them illegal.Read More
For Ramaphosa to get a job done he has to appoint people to his office. Why?
Callers on the open line reflect on the State of the Nation Address by President Cyril Ramaphosa.Read More
Top five things you need to know about Ramaphosa's Sona speech
Eskom, corruption, cannabis, employment and COVID-19 - the top five things President Cyril Ramaphosa highlighted in his 2022 State of the Nation Address.Read More
'Ramaphosa basically said he doesn't trust gov, he is doing things differently'
Political analyst Professor Richard Calland weighs in on the State of the Nation Address delivered by the president on Thursday.Read More
Small businesses need blended funding, not loans - Black Business Council
CEO Kganki Matabane weighs in on the State of the Nation Address delivered by the president on Thursday.Read More
Cutting through the red tape - Ramaphosa's Sona promise to business
During President Cyril Ramaphosa’s highly anticipated State of the Nation Address, several significant appointments were announced.Read More
New energy projects on the way to assist with Eskom's power nightmare
"In addition to closing the energy supply shortfall, we are implementing fundamental changes to the structure of the electricity sector."Read More