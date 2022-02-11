As women we are always at the bottom of the science pyramid - CSIR researcher





Today is the International Day of Women and Girls in Science.

The day aims to promote the participation of women in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) disciplines.

John Perlman speaks to Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) senior researcher Dr Ntombi Mathe-Maleboho about challenges females face in the science field.

As a girl in science, your science is not necessarily believed as that of a male. As women, we are always sitting at the bottom of the pyramid. Dr Ntombi Mathe-Maleboho, Senior Researcher - CSIR

The question always comes, yes you are a woman you can't do this, you are not competent enough so you are always fighting against these things that are put in your way as a female scientist to succeed. Dr Ntombi Mathe-Maleboho, Senior Researcher - CSIR

