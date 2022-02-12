



After having to take a two year break because of the coronavirus pandemic, TROVE WELLNESS fitness Bootcamp is back.

Speaking to Refiloe Mpakanyane TROVE Wellness founder Juanita Khumalo says her business was one of those that had to shut down during the pandemic.

Two years later, we are coming back stronger than ever and the ladies have been waiting for the next installment of the TROVE WELLNESS Bootcamp and we are all excited. Juanita Khumalo, Founder - TROVE Wellness

The first TROVE WELLNESS fitness bootcamp for the year takes place on 5 March 2022 from 08:00–11:30 am at Rosebank Mall Rooftop at the Flea Market Area, she says.

