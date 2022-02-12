TROVE WELLNESS fitness Bootcamp is back
After having to take a two year break because of the coronavirus pandemic, TROVE WELLNESS fitness Bootcamp is back.
Speaking to Refiloe Mpakanyane TROVE Wellness founder Juanita Khumalo says her business was one of those that had to shut down during the pandemic.
Two years later, we are coming back stronger than ever and the ladies have been waiting for the next installment of the TROVE WELLNESS Bootcamp and we are all excited.Juanita Khumalo, Founder - TROVE Wellness
The first TROVE WELLNESS fitness bootcamp for the year takes place on 5 March 2022 from 08:00–11:30 am at Rosebank Mall Rooftop at the Flea Market Area, she says.
Listen below to the full conversation:
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/juanalgar/juanalgar2008/juanalgar200800060/152910518-high-angle-of-unrecognizable-multiethnic-female-friends-in-sportswear-sitting-on-road-during-running.jpg
More from Lifestyle
7 reasons why we still love and trust radio
World Radio Day is celebrated on 13 February and radio still remains one of the most trusted and widely used media worldwide.Read More
Celeste Ntuli: Growing up, failure to me was fear. I was scared to fail
Stand-up comedian and actress Celeste Ntuli talks about her failures and what she has learned from them.Read More
Tinder Swindler victim Pernilla: I would be the worst gold digger in the world
Many people have called Simon Lievev's victims gold diggers and other names for being targeted by the Tinder Swindler. But it's not that simple, one of those swindled says.Read More
Top five things you need to know about Ramaphosa's Sona speech
Eskom, corruption, cannabis, employment and COVID-19 - the top five things President Cyril Ramaphosa highlighted in his 2022 State of the Nation Address.Read More
Paid initiation fee upfront for car finance? Make sure you're not charged twice
Nedbank's MFC refused to acknowledge a client had already paid until Wendy Knowler took up her case - on The Money ShowRead More
GALLERY: Dignitaries and parliamentarians arrive at City Hall ahead of Sona
Dignitaries and parliamentarians have started arriving at Cape Town’s City Hall ahead of the State of the Nation Address on 10 February 2022.Read More
I was two points shy of medical school and TV is my first love - Aaron Moloisi
He tells Clement Manyathela that broadcasting in different languages shows how much alike we are as human beings than we are different.Read More
Money launderers are moving into the art market as NFT sales boom - report
How does it actually work? Bruce Whitfield talks to blockchain expert Carel de Jager and Aspire Art Auctions' Ruarc Peffers.Read More
Guinness ad incorporates Wordle trend to subliminally trigger iconic beer image
Word game Wordle is a global phenomenon and Andy Rice picks Guinness as his advertising hero for making use of it - The Money ShowRead More