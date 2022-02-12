Consult doctor before falling pregnant for successful term - Dr Fundile Nyati
With the primary purpose of Pregnancy Awareness Week to reduce the number of deaths or complications from pregnancy, which includes both the mother and the foetus/baby, Pregnancy Awareness Week is observed from 12 to 16 February.
Proactive health Solutions CEO Dr Fundile Nyati says the awareness week is about highlighting the importance of ensuring that the outcomes of pregnancies are good.
This means that the babies are born healthy without problems that may affect them for the rest of their lives.Dr Fundile Nyati, CEO - Proactive Health Solutions
Ideally a pregnancy should be planned and at least for six months before planning for the baby, a person must meet with their doctor to make sure that they are in optimum health. So that when that pregnancy happens, the are no chronic medical conditions that could have adverse effects.Dr Fundile Nyati, CEO - Proactive Health Solutions
Work with your medical practitioner and make sure that there is nothing health wise that may have an adverse effect on your pregnancy.Dr Fundile Nyati, CEO - Proactive Health Solutions
Listen below to the full conversation:
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_106808270_young-family-in-budget-planning-concept.html?term=medical%2Bexpenses&vti=lzmc6zw47bc7nr7xry-1-75
More from Local
'You see how resourceful and independent children are when they leave nest'
Refiloe Mpakanyane chats to Parenting expert Nikki Bush on how parents can support their children's independence.Read More
As women we are always at the bottom of the science pyramid - CSIR researcher
Council for Scientific and Industrial Research senior researcher Dr Ntombi Mathe-Maleboho talks about challenges females face in the science field.Read More
'Once work permits are issued our members can employ foreign nationals'
Consolidated Employers’ Organisation national manager Jaundré Kruger talks about the employment ratio their members use.Read More
Cyril Ramaphosa responds to Scopa on allegations of misuse of public funds
Scopa Chairperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa has referred the letter to the Parliamentary legal services to give guidance on certain aspects.Read More
Gauteng 'deep cleaning' contractors must pay back profit - SIU
Special Investigating Unit spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago says the Special Tribunal set aside the contracts and made them illegal.Read More
For Ramaphosa to get a job done he has to appoint people to his office. Why?
Callers on the open line reflect on the State of the Nation Address by President Cyril Ramaphosa.Read More
Top five things you need to know about Ramaphosa's Sona speech
Eskom, corruption, cannabis, employment and COVID-19 - the top five things President Cyril Ramaphosa highlighted in his 2022 State of the Nation Address.Read More
'Ramaphosa basically said he doesn't trust gov, he is doing things differently'
Political analyst Professor Richard Calland weighs in on the State of the Nation Address delivered by the president on Thursday.Read More
Small businesses need blended funding, not loans - Black Business Council
CEO Kganki Matabane weighs in on the State of the Nation Address delivered by the president on Thursday.Read More