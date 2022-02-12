Consult doctor before falling pregnant for successful term - Dr Fundile Nyati





With the primary purpose of Pregnancy Awareness Week to reduce the number of deaths or complications from pregnancy, which includes both the mother and the foetus/baby, Pregnancy Awareness Week is observed from 12 to 16 February.

Proactive health Solutions CEO Dr Fundile Nyati says the awareness week is about highlighting the importance of ensuring that the outcomes of pregnancies are good.

This means that the babies are born healthy without problems that may affect them for the rest of their lives. Dr Fundile Nyati, CEO - Proactive Health Solutions

Ideally a pregnancy should be planned and at least for six months before planning for the baby, a person must meet with their doctor to make sure that they are in optimum health. So that when that pregnancy happens, the are no chronic medical conditions that could have adverse effects. Dr Fundile Nyati, CEO - Proactive Health Solutions

Work with your medical practitioner and make sure that there is nothing health wise that may have an adverse effect on your pregnancy. Dr Fundile Nyati, CEO - Proactive Health Solutions

