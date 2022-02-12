'You see how resourceful and independent children are when they leave nest'
Orientation weeks at universities are in full swing and there are lots of empty nests at home.
Refiloe Mpakanyane chats to Human Potential and Parenting Expert, Nikki Bush on how parents should support their children’s journey to independence.
In the old days, children would go off to university and you wouldn't know what they are doing, now its a double edge sword, to know where your children or to not know at all.Nikki Bush, Human Potential and parenting expert
She adds that the is a comfort in knowing where they are however, the is also a feeling that parents are no longer in control of their children's lives.
When they have left the nest is when you see how independent and how resourceful your children are.Nikki Bush, Human Potential and parenting expert
Listen below to the full conversation:
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_112035182_group-of-graduates-during-commencement-concept-education-congratulation-in-university-graduation-cer.html
