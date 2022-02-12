‘SA on its way to becoming a leader in the vaccination business’: Ghebreyesus
CAPE TOWN - The World Health Organization's (WHO) Dr Tedros Ghebreyesus says he's pleased with the progress being made in Cape Town's vaccine manufacturing facilities.
He wrapped up the second day of his tour of local facilities on Saturday.
The BioVac site in Pinelands was officially opened in 2003 and joined the fight against the coronavirus in 2020.
By 2024, together with Afrigen, the company hoped to start upscaling COVID vaccines.
Ghebreyesus believes South Africa is well on its way to becoming a leader in the vaccination business.
“We’ve developed this hub which could be a strategic solution to the problems we’re facing,” he said.
Joined by Belgium government officials, Ghebreyesus stressed the importance of cooperative collaboration in addressing the pandemic.
#COVID19SA WHO Director-General, Dr Tedros Ghebreyesus, Health Minister Dr Joe Phaahla and Deputy Minister of Higher Education, Science and Innovation, Buti Manamela are visiting pharmaceutical company, Afrigen Biologics and Vaccines this morning. 🎥@ KevinJohnBrandt - KB pic.twitter.com/Q3StChc6Of— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 11, 2022
This article first appeared on EWN : ‘SA on its way to becoming a leader in the vaccination business’: Ghebreyesus
Source : @WHO/Twitter
