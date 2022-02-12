[ICYMI] Moonstruck 2022 - CapeTalk's iconic music festival

Streaming issues? Report here
Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020 Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020
The Jukebox
22:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Jukebox
22:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
As women we are always at the bottom of the science pyramid - CSIR researcher Council for Scientific and Industrial Research senior researcher Dr Ntombi Mathe-Maleboho talks about challenges females face in t... 11 February 2022 5:06 PM
'Once work permits are issued our members can employ foreign nationals' Consolidated Employers’ Organisation national manager Jaundré Kruger talks about the employment ratio their members use. 11 February 2022 4:35 PM
Cyril Ramaphosa responds to Scopa on allegations of misuse of public funds Scopa Chairperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa has referred the letter to the Parliamentary legal services to give guidance on certain aspects... 11 February 2022 2:41 PM
View all Local
Unpacking the State of the Nation Address in 60 minutes Clement Manyathela and Lester Kiewit tackle President Ramaphosa's Sona with colleagues Tshidi Madia, Mandy Wiener and Babalo Ndenz... 11 February 2022 11:40 AM
Ramaphosa details plans to fight corruption, create jobs, end state of disaster President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered his sixth State of the Nation Address at Cape Town City Hall on Thursday. 10 February 2022 9:10 PM
[WATCH LIVE] President Ramaphosa delivers 2022 State of the Nation Address Watch President Cyril Ramaphosa’s State of the Nation Address live from 7 pm. 10 February 2022 5:30 PM
View all Politics
Top five things you need to know about Ramaphosa's Sona speech Eskom, corruption, cannabis, employment and COVID-19 - the top five things President Cyril Ramaphosa highlighted in his 2022 State... 11 February 2022 9:55 AM
Cutting through the red tape - Ramaphosa's Sona promise to business During President Cyril Ramaphosa’s highly anticipated State of the Nation Address, several significant appointments were announced... 11 February 2022 6:14 AM
New energy projects on the way to assist with Eskom's power nightmare "In addition to closing the energy supply shortfall, we are implementing fundamental changes to the structure of the electricity s... 10 February 2022 10:03 PM
View all Business
TROVE WELLNESS fitness Bootcamp is back Refiloe Mpakanyane chats to founder Juanita Khumalo on the upcoming event. 12 February 2022 7:50 AM
7 reasons why we still love and trust radio World Radio Day is celebrated on 13 February and radio still remains one of the most trusted and widely used media worldwide. 11 February 2022 4:12 PM
Tinder Swindler victim Pernilla: I would be the worst gold digger in the world Many people have called Simon Lievev's victims gold diggers and other names for being targeted by the Tinder Swindler. But it's no... 11 February 2022 1:08 PM
View all Lifestyle
Being a referee for Afcon final takes a lot of preparation - Victor Gomes South African referee Victor Gomes says he doesn't support any team or have a favourite player, being neutral helps him officiate... 10 February 2022 6:52 PM
[WATCH] 'Advantage, Nike' for immediate celebratory video after Nadal win Andy Rice picks Nike's video following Rafael Nadal's historic Australian Open win for his advertising hero - on The Money Show. 1 February 2022 8:57 PM
Nadal beats Medvedev in epic Australian Open final to claim 21st grand slam The 35-year-old surpassed Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic to become the all-time greatest men's major winner. 30 January 2022 5:03 PM
View all Sport
[ICYMI] Moonstruck 2022 - CapeTalk's iconic music festival An all-female line-up made the 2022 edition of the Moonstruck Summer Music Concert online a night to remember. 12 February 2022 8:44 PM
Catch the awesome semi-finalist action from Week 2 of Dis-Chem Brain of 702 Watch the Dis-Chem Brain of 702 winning round and that of the Junior Brain of 702 to measure your chance of success. 12 February 2022 3:13 PM
Asphelelanga! 'This music will keep and promote the legacy of those who left us' Muthaland Entertainment CEO Lance Stehr says they have recorded up to 50 songs and have included some international artists. 11 February 2022 5:45 PM
View all Entertainment
Tinder Swindler victim Pernilla: I would be the worst gold digger in the world Many people have called Simon Lievev's victims gold diggers and other names for being targeted by the Tinder Swindler. But it's no... 11 February 2022 1:08 PM
Russia-Ukraine conflict: 'Fluctuating currencies, natural gases will impact SA' Daily Maverick US foreign policy expert and associate editor Brooks Spector weighs in on the tensions between Russia and Ukraine. 28 January 2022 4:49 PM
'Inflation eats while you sleep': World waits for US Fed interest rate decision The US Federal Reserve decision will have a global impact. Bruce Whitfield interviews Genera Capital's Prof. Adrian Saville. 25 January 2022 6:53 PM
View all World
Is the Green Economy a win-win for South Africa? Clement Manyathela speaks to Mashoba Moshoeshoe, Green Economy specialist in the Investment and Infrastructure Office 21 January 2022 6:15 AM
'Vaccine plant investment will help SA grow pharmaceutical industry' The Money Show interviews the Medical Research Council's Dr Glenda Gray about SA-born Dr Patrick Soon-Shiong's biotech investment. 19 January 2022 7:38 PM
'I'm not leaving politics,' says Maimane after joining SiSebenza as a partner One South Africa Movement leader Mmusi Maimane talks to Bruce Whitfield about bridging the worlds of governance and development. 13 January 2022 6:57 PM
View all Africa
Paid initiation fee upfront for car finance? Make sure you're not charged twice Nedbank's MFC refused to acknowledge a client had already paid until Wendy Knowler took up her case - on The Money Show 10 February 2022 6:22 PM
Guinness ad incorporates Wordle trend to subliminally trigger iconic beer image Word game Wordle is a global phenomenon and Andy Rice picks Guinness as his advertising hero for making use of it - The Money Show 9 February 2022 8:05 PM
'President Ramaphosa has to stop putting the party before the people' The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Ferial Haffajee, Associate Editor of the Daily Maverick. 8 February 2022 7:49 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Entertainment

[ICYMI] Moonstruck 2022 - CapeTalk's iconic music festival

12 February 2022 8:44 PM
by Kopano Mohlala
Tags:
Karin Kortje
Sasha-Lee Davids
Berry Behr
Berry Trytsman
The Lady Day Big Band
Moonstruck 2022 - CapeTalk's iconic music festival

An all-female line-up made the 2022 edition of the Moonstruck Summer Music Concert online a night to remember.

CapeTalk's Moonstruck 2022 on Saturday 12 February under the gaze of the moon brought wonderful performances by The Lady Day Big Band, Karin Kortje, Berry and Sasha-lee Davids.

Moonstruck is once again sponsored by Simply Asia.

The 2022 edition of Moonstruck continues its support of the hardworking men and women of the NSRI. All registered viewers have the option to make a donation to this worthy cause - the value of which will be matched in Simply Asia loyalty points. People can download the simply Asia app to qualify.

Watch the concert in the video below hosted by CapeTalk presenter Africa Melane and Refilwe Moloto:


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : [ICYMI] Moonstruck 2022 - CapeTalk's iconic music festival




12 February 2022 8:44 PM
by Kopano Mohlala
Tags:
Karin Kortje
Sasha-Lee Davids
Berry Behr
Berry Trytsman
The Lady Day Big Band
Moonstruck 2022 - CapeTalk's iconic music festival

More from Your favourite music concert, Moonstruck is back - thanks to Simply Asia!

5 Reasons not to miss the magic of Moonstruck 2022

21 January 2022 5:27 PM

The seaside, sunset music concert you love, Moonstruck, is back in virtual form. Here's why you do not want to miss it!

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A chance to tick a bucketlist music concert off your list in 2022

14 January 2022 2:54 PM

February 2022 is about to be sizzling hot - and it’s not just because love is in the air.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Your chance to claim a free ticket to the Moonstruck virtual music concert

5 Reasons not to miss the magic of Moonstruck 2022

21 January 2022 5:27 PM

The seaside, sunset music concert you love, Moonstruck, is back in virtual form. Here's why you do not want to miss it!

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A chance to tick a bucketlist music concert off your list in 2022

14 January 2022 2:54 PM

February 2022 is about to be sizzling hot - and it’s not just because love is in the air.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

‘SA on its way to becoming a leader in the vaccination business’: Ghebreyesus

Local

Consult doctor before falling pregnant for successful term - Dr Fundile Nyati

Local

'You see how resourceful and independent children are when they leave nest'

Local

EWN Highlights

Latin gangs' bloody weekend raises alarm in Madrid

12 February 2022 6:44 PM

Russian Olympic doping scandal - how did we get here?

12 February 2022 4:39 PM

6 Gauteng SAPS officers arrested for dealing in dagga, drugs

12 February 2022 4:19 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA