[ICYMI] Moonstruck 2022 - CapeTalk's iconic music festival





CapeTalk's Moonstruck 2022 on Saturday 12 February under the gaze of the moon brought wonderful performances by The Lady Day Big Band, Karin Kortje, Berry and Sasha-lee Davids.

Moonstruck is once again sponsored by Simply Asia.

The 2022 edition of Moonstruck continues its support of the hardworking men and women of the NSRI. All registered viewers have the option to make a donation to this worthy cause - the value of which will be matched in Simply Asia loyalty points. People can download the simply Asia app to qualify.

Watch the concert in the video below hosted by CapeTalk presenter Africa Melane and Refilwe Moloto:

