'YouthBuild SA helps prepare young people for sustainable opportunities'





YouthBuild South Africa Program director Oupa Tshabalala says the organisation works with young people and training then at TVET colleges.

Speaking to Refiloe Mpakanyane, Tshabalala adds that the organisation's mission is to inspire young people.

We inspire young people who are not in employment or training to become patriotic citizens with positive attitudes. We help prepare young people for sustainable opportunities. Oupa Tshabalala, Program director - YouthBuild South Africa

He adds that YouthBuild South Africa primary concern is how it can provide training on the construction's civil and building side.

