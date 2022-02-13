'YouthBuild SA helps prepare young people for sustainable opportunities'
YouthBuild South Africa Program director Oupa Tshabalala says the organisation works with young people and training then at TVET colleges.
RELATED: Do minimum wages hinder efforts to curb unemployment?
Speaking to Refiloe Mpakanyane, Tshabalala adds that the organisation's mission is to inspire young people.
We inspire young people who are not in employment or training to become patriotic citizens with positive attitudes. We help prepare young people for sustainable opportunities.Oupa Tshabalala, Program director - YouthBuild South Africa
He adds that YouthBuild South Africa primary concern is how it can provide training on the construction's civil and building side.
Listen below to the full conversation:
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/petertt/petertt2003/petertt200300179/142978635-zwelihle-hermanus-western-cape-south-africa-dec-2019-young-men-sitting-at-roadside-waiting-to-find-w.jpg
More from Local
World Radio Day: 'Radio give listeners hope'
Refiloe Mpakanyane chats to Advocate Robin Sewlal to reflect on the impact that radio has on people's lives.Read More
How to maximise your tax advantages with a retirement annuity
Certified Financial Planner Paul Roelofse unpacks how taxpayers can get incentives during this tax season.Read More
‘SA on its way to becoming a leader in the vaccination business’: Ghebreyesus
WHO's Dr Tedros Ghebreyesus says he's pleased with the progress being made in Cape Town's vaccine manufacturing facilities.Read More
'You see how resourceful and independent children are when they leave nest'
Refiloe Mpakanyane chats to Parenting expert Nikki Bush on how parents can support their children's independence.Read More
Consult doctor before falling pregnant for successful term - Dr Fundile Nyati
Refiloe Mpakanyane chats to Proactive health Solutions CEO Dr Fundile Nyati on the importance of Pregnancy Awareness Week.Read More
As women we are always at the bottom of the science pyramid - CSIR researcher
Council for Scientific and Industrial Research senior researcher Dr Ntombi Mathe-Maleboho talks about challenges females face in the science field.Read More
'Once work permits are issued our members can employ foreign nationals'
Consolidated Employers’ Organisation national manager Jaundré Kruger talks about the employment ratio their members use.Read More
Cyril Ramaphosa responds to Scopa on allegations of misuse of public funds
Scopa Chairperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa has referred the letter to the Parliamentary legal services to give guidance on certain aspects.Read More
Gauteng 'deep cleaning' contractors must pay back profit - SIU
Special Investigating Unit spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago says the Special Tribunal set aside the contracts and made them illegal.Read More