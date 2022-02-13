Streaming issues? Report here
Soulful Sundays with Kenny Maistry
10:00 - 13:00
'YouthBuild SA helps prepare young people for sustainable opportunities'

13 February 2022 8:25 AM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Tags:
Unemployment
acts of kindness
youthbuild

Refiloe Mpakanyane chats to YouthBuild South Africa Program director Oupa Tshabalala on how the organisation helps the youth.

YouthBuild South Africa Program director Oupa Tshabalala says the organisation works with young people and training then at TVET colleges.

RELATED: Do minimum wages hinder efforts to curb unemployment?

Speaking to Refiloe Mpakanyane, Tshabalala adds that the organisation's mission is to inspire young people.

We inspire young people who are not in employment or training to become patriotic citizens with positive attitudes. We help prepare young people for sustainable opportunities.

Oupa Tshabalala, Program director - YouthBuild South Africa

He adds that YouthBuild South Africa primary concern is how it can provide training on the construction's civil and building side.

Listen below to the full conversation:




