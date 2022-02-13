How to maximise your tax advantages with a retirement annuity





Certified Financial Planner Paul Roelofse says if a person is paying around 41% in tax, for every R1 they put into their retirement annuity contribution in this tax year, the receiver will give them 45 cents back.

Roelofse is speaking to Refiloe Mpakanyane on how one can maximise their tax advantages with a retirement annuity.

Essentially, they are paying 55cents for a R1 investment which then goes into a retirement annuity and if you get it in place before the end of this year, Sars will give you that refund on your tax return you submit during the course of the filing season. Paul Roelofse, Certified Financial Planner

He adds however, that it will not work for everyone as if a person is paying low tax, they wont get much out of it.

