World Radio Day: 'Radio give listeners hope'
Proclaimed in 2011 by the Member States of UNESCO, and adopted by the United Nations General Assembly in 2012 as an International Day, February 13, is known worldwide as World Radio Day.
Radiocracy: Radio Democracy Development chairperson Advocate Robin Sewlal says radio is a charming medium that is intimate and connects.
Refiloe Mpakanyane chats to Sewlal to reflect on the impact that radio has on people's lives.
Radio gives the listener hope, it is therapeutic and it is that one on one communication that gives inspiration.Advocate Robin Sewlal, Chairperson - Radiocracy: Radio Democracy Development
Radio is such a powerful medium on the African continent as people depend on this wonderful medium.Advocate Robin Sewlal, Chairperson - Radiocracy: Radio Democracy Development
He adds that the medium has been very resilient over the years.
Listen below to the full conversation:
