Education Dept turns to private company to root out rot in National Skills Fund
JOHANNESBURG - Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande has appointed a private forensic company to get to the bottom of the rot at one of his department's key entities.
The National Skills Fund (NSF), which was set up to fund skill development projects, is under investigation after the auditor-general found several financial irregularities, including R5 billion that couldn’t be accounted for.
READ: Maluleke flags some SOEs for lagging on good financial management
The Standing Committee on Public Accounts pushed for the probe and was set to be led by the Special Investigating Unit.
Nzimande also appointed a ministerial task team to review the entity's operations.
The minister's spokesperson Ishmael Mnisi said, “The minister says that the work that’s currently led by the Department of Higher Education and Training will go a long way in responding to the concerns raised by Scopa and other parliamentary oversight committees on challenges experienced by the NSF.”
This article first appeared on EWN : Education Dept turns to private company to root out rot in National Skills Fund
