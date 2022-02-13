Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
Education Dept turns to private company to root out rot in National Skills Fund Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande has appointed a private forensic company to get to the bottom of the rot at one of his de... 13 February 2022 11:46 AM
World Radio Day: 'Radio gives listeners hope' Refiloe Mpakanyane chats to Advocate Robin Sewlal to reflect on the impact that radio has on people's lives. 13 February 2022 9:16 AM
How to maximise your tax advantages with a retirement annuity Certified Financial Planner Paul Roelofse unpacks how taxpayers can get incentives during this tax season. 13 February 2022 9:12 AM
View all Local
Cyril Ramaphosa responds to Scopa on allegations of misuse of public funds Scopa Chairperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa has referred the letter to the Parliamentary legal services to give guidance on certain aspects... 11 February 2022 2:41 PM
Unpacking the State of the Nation Address in 60 minutes Clement Manyathela and Lester Kiewit tackle President Ramaphosa's Sona with colleagues Tshidi Madia, Mandy Wiener and Babalo Ndenz... 11 February 2022 11:40 AM
Ramaphosa details plans to fight corruption, create jobs, end state of disaster President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered his sixth State of the Nation Address at Cape Town City Hall on Thursday. 10 February 2022 9:10 PM
View all Politics
Top five things you need to know about Ramaphosa's Sona speech Eskom, corruption, cannabis, employment and COVID-19 - the top five things President Cyril Ramaphosa highlighted in his 2022 State... 11 February 2022 9:55 AM
Cutting through the red tape - Ramaphosa's Sona promise to business During President Cyril Ramaphosa’s highly anticipated State of the Nation Address, several significant appointments were announced... 11 February 2022 6:14 AM
New energy projects on the way to assist with Eskom's power nightmare "In addition to closing the energy supply shortfall, we are implementing fundamental changes to the structure of the electricity s... 10 February 2022 10:03 PM
View all Business
TROVE WELLNESS fitness Bootcamp is back Refiloe Mpakanyane chats to founder Juanita Khumalo on the upcoming event. 12 February 2022 7:50 AM
7 reasons why we still love and trust radio World Radio Day is celebrated on 13 February and radio still remains one of the most trusted and widely used media worldwide. 11 February 2022 4:12 PM
Celeste Ntuli: Growing up, failure to me was fear. I was scared to fail Stand-up comedian and actress Celeste Ntuli talks about her failures and what she has learned from them. 11 February 2022 3:46 PM
View all Lifestyle
Being a referee for Afcon final takes a lot of preparation - Victor Gomes South African referee Victor Gomes says he doesn't support any team or have a favourite player, being neutral helps him officiate... 10 February 2022 6:52 PM
[WATCH] 'Advantage, Nike' for immediate celebratory video after Nadal win Andy Rice picks Nike's video following Rafael Nadal's historic Australian Open win for his advertising hero - on The Money Show. 1 February 2022 8:57 PM
Nadal beats Medvedev in epic Australian Open final to claim 21st grand slam The 35-year-old surpassed Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic to become the all-time greatest men's major winner. 30 January 2022 5:03 PM
View all Sport
[ICYMI] Moonstruck 2022 - CapeTalk's iconic music festival An all-female line-up made the 2022 edition of the Moonstruck Summer Music Concert online a night to remember. 12 February 2022 8:44 PM
Catch the awesome semi-finalist action from Week 2 of Dis-Chem Brain of 702 Watch the Dis-Chem Brain of 702 winning round and that of the Junior Brain of 702 to measure your chance of success. 12 February 2022 3:13 PM
Asphelelanga! 'This music will keep and promote the legacy of those who left us' Muthaland Entertainment CEO Lance Stehr says they have recorded up to 50 songs and have included some international artists. 11 February 2022 5:45 PM
View all Entertainment
Tinder Swindler victim Pernilla: I would be the worst gold digger in the world Many people have called Simon Lievev's victims gold diggers and other names for being targeted by the Tinder Swindler. But it's no... 11 February 2022 1:08 PM
Russia-Ukraine conflict: 'Fluctuating currencies, natural gases will impact SA' Daily Maverick US foreign policy expert and associate editor Brooks Spector weighs in on the tensions between Russia and Ukraine. 28 January 2022 4:49 PM
'Inflation eats while you sleep': World waits for US Fed interest rate decision The US Federal Reserve decision will have a global impact. Bruce Whitfield interviews Genera Capital's Prof. Adrian Saville. 25 January 2022 6:53 PM
View all World
Is the Green Economy a win-win for South Africa? Clement Manyathela speaks to Mashoba Moshoeshoe, Green Economy specialist in the Investment and Infrastructure Office 21 January 2022 6:15 AM
'Vaccine plant investment will help SA grow pharmaceutical industry' The Money Show interviews the Medical Research Council's Dr Glenda Gray about SA-born Dr Patrick Soon-Shiong's biotech investment. 19 January 2022 7:38 PM
'I'm not leaving politics,' says Maimane after joining SiSebenza as a partner One South Africa Movement leader Mmusi Maimane talks to Bruce Whitfield about bridging the worlds of governance and development. 13 January 2022 6:57 PM
View all Africa
Paid initiation fee upfront for car finance? Make sure you're not charged twice Nedbank's MFC refused to acknowledge a client had already paid until Wendy Knowler took up her case - on The Money Show 10 February 2022 6:22 PM
Guinness ad incorporates Wordle trend to subliminally trigger iconic beer image Word game Wordle is a global phenomenon and Andy Rice picks Guinness as his advertising hero for making use of it - The Money Show 9 February 2022 8:05 PM
'President Ramaphosa has to stop putting the party before the people' The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Ferial Haffajee, Associate Editor of the Daily Maverick. 8 February 2022 7:49 PM
View all Opinion
Education Dept turns to private company to root out rot in National Skills Fund

Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande has appointed a private forensic company to get to the bottom of the rot at one of his department's key entities.

JOHANNESBURG - Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande has appointed a private forensic company to get to the bottom of the rot at one of his department's key entities.

The National Skills Fund (NSF), which was set up to fund skill development projects, is under investigation after the auditor-general found several financial irregularities, including R5 billion that couldn’t be accounted for.

READ: Maluleke flags some SOEs for lagging on good financial management

The Standing Committee on Public Accounts pushed for the probe and was set to be led by the Special Investigating Unit.

Nzimande also appointed a ministerial task team to review the entity's operations.

The minister's spokesperson Ishmael Mnisi said, “The minister says that the work that’s currently led by the Department of Higher Education and Training will go a long way in responding to the concerns raised by Scopa and other parliamentary oversight committees on challenges experienced by the NSF.”


This article first appeared on EWN : Education Dept turns to private company to root out rot in National Skills Fund




More from Local

World Radio Day: 'Radio gives listeners hope'

13 February 2022 9:16 AM

Refiloe Mpakanyane chats to Advocate Robin Sewlal to reflect on the impact that radio has on people's lives.

How to maximise your tax advantages with a retirement annuity

13 February 2022 9:12 AM

Certified Financial Planner Paul Roelofse unpacks how taxpayers can get incentives during this tax season.

'YouthBuild SA helps prepare young people for sustainable opportunities'

13 February 2022 8:25 AM

Refiloe Mpakanyane chats to YouthBuild South Africa Program director Oupa Tshabalala on how the organisation helps the youth.

‘SA on its way to becoming a leader in the vaccination business’: Ghebreyesus

12 February 2022 2:11 PM

WHO's Dr Tedros Ghebreyesus says he's pleased with the progress being made in Cape Town's vaccine manufacturing facilities.

'You see how resourceful and independent children are when they leave nest'

12 February 2022 9:10 AM

Refiloe Mpakanyane chats to Parenting expert Nikki Bush on how parents can support their children's independence.

Consult doctor before falling pregnant for successful term - Dr Fundile Nyati

12 February 2022 8:23 AM

Refiloe Mpakanyane chats to Proactive health Solutions CEO Dr Fundile Nyati on the importance of Pregnancy Awareness Week.

As women we are always at the bottom of the science pyramid - CSIR researcher

11 February 2022 5:06 PM

Council for Scientific and Industrial Research senior researcher Dr Ntombi Mathe-Maleboho talks about challenges females face in the science field.

'Once work permits are issued our members can employ foreign nationals'

11 February 2022 4:35 PM

Consolidated Employers’ Organisation national manager Jaundré Kruger talks about the employment ratio their members use.

Cyril Ramaphosa responds to Scopa on allegations of misuse of public funds

11 February 2022 2:41 PM

Scopa Chairperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa has referred the letter to the Parliamentary legal services to give guidance on certain aspects.

Gauteng 'deep cleaning' contractors must pay back profit - SIU

11 February 2022 12:39 PM

Special Investigating Unit spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago says the Special Tribunal set aside the contracts and made them illegal.

More from Politics

Cyril Ramaphosa responds to Scopa on allegations of misuse of public funds

11 February 2022 2:41 PM

Scopa Chairperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa has referred the letter to the Parliamentary legal services to give guidance on certain aspects.

Unpacking the State of the Nation Address in 60 minutes

11 February 2022 11:40 AM

Clement Manyathela and Lester Kiewit tackle President Ramaphosa's Sona with colleagues Tshidi Madia, Mandy Wiener and Babalo Ndenze.

Ramaphosa details plans to fight corruption, create jobs, end state of disaster

10 February 2022 9:10 PM

President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered his sixth State of the Nation Address at Cape Town City Hall on Thursday.

[WATCH LIVE] President Ramaphosa delivers 2022 State of the Nation Address

10 February 2022 5:30 PM

Watch President Cyril Ramaphosa’s State of the Nation Address live from 7 pm.

LIVE BLOG: President Cyril Ramaphosa prepares for State of the Nation Address

10 February 2022 3:45 PM

It will be President Cyril Ramaphosa’s sixth State of the Nation Address since he took over from Jacob Zuma.

The critical issues business leaders want Ramaphosa to address during Sona

9 February 2022 7:11 PM

Bruce Whitfield gets expert views on what President Cyril Ramaphosa needs to tackle during his State of the Nation Address.

I joined ActionSA as I want to see democratic political change - Athol Trollip

9 February 2022 1:11 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews the latest high-profile political figure to join Herman Mashaba's party.

'President Ramaphosa has to stop putting the party before the people'

8 February 2022 7:49 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Ferial Haffajee, Associate Editor of the Daily Maverick.

'Contradictory evidence re BIG ahead of Sona, but really comes down to politics'

8 February 2022 6:44 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Intellidex's Peter Attard Montalto about the feasibility of a basic income grant for South Africa.

Everyone needs to be represented in African politics - Lindiwe Mazibuko

8 February 2022 7:47 AM

Bongani Bingwa chats to Futurelect CEO Lindiwe Mazibuko on politics in Africa.

