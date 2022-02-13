Phaahla: SA to continue observing COVID measures after state of disaster lifted





JOHANNESBURG - Health Minister Joe Phaahla said South Africans will have to continue observing COVID-19 measures put in place during the pandemic after the state of disaster has been lifted.

This comes after President Cyril Ramaphosa said in his State of the Nation Address on Thursday that the state of disaster will end as soon as alternative measures to contain the pandemic are finalised.

The country has been in a state of disaster since 15 March 2020 when the pandemic broke out enabling government to make laws to manage the virus.

Phaahla told the Sunday Times that South Africans will have to carry on wearing masks, sanitising, social distancing and limiting the size of gatherings.

He saidthe health ministry is trying to find a way of enforcing regulations to avoid overwhelming health facilities as well as a legal framework that supports them without the Disaster Management Act.

Once the state of disaster is lifted, a bulk of the legislation will have to fall under the National Health Act but Phaahla said legal advisors would have to examine if the act empowers the health minister to regulate the behaviour of the population.

