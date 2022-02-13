Phaahla: SA to continue observing COVID measures after state of disaster lifted
JOHANNESBURG - Health Minister Joe Phaahla said South Africans will have to continue observing COVID-19 measures put in place during the pandemic after the state of disaster has been lifted.
This comes after President Cyril Ramaphosa said in his State of the Nation Address on Thursday that the state of disaster will end as soon as alternative measures to contain the pandemic are finalised.
The country has been in a state of disaster since 15 March 2020 when the pandemic broke out enabling government to make laws to manage the virus.
Phaahla told the Sunday Times that South Africans will have to carry on wearing masks, sanitising, social distancing and limiting the size of gatherings.
He saidthe health ministry is trying to find a way of enforcing regulations to avoid overwhelming health facilities as well as a legal framework that supports them without the Disaster Management Act.
Once the state of disaster is lifted, a bulk of the legislation will have to fall under the National Health Act but Phaahla said legal advisors would have to examine if the act empowers the health minister to regulate the behaviour of the population.
This article first appeared on EWN : Phaahla: SA to continue observing COVID measures after state of disaster lifted
More from Local
Education Dept turns to private company to root out rot in National Skills Fund
Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande has appointed a private forensic company to get to the bottom of the rot at one of his department's key entities.Read More
World Radio Day: 'Radio gives listeners hope'
Refiloe Mpakanyane chats to Advocate Robin Sewlal to reflect on the impact that radio has on people's lives.Read More
How to maximise your tax advantages with a retirement annuity
Certified Financial Planner Paul Roelofse unpacks how taxpayers can get incentives during this tax season.Read More
'YouthBuild SA helps prepare young people for sustainable opportunities'
Refiloe Mpakanyane chats to YouthBuild South Africa Program director Oupa Tshabalala on how the organisation helps the youth.Read More
‘SA on its way to becoming a leader in the vaccination business’: Ghebreyesus
WHO's Dr Tedros Ghebreyesus says he's pleased with the progress being made in Cape Town's vaccine manufacturing facilities.Read More
'You see how resourceful and independent children are when they leave nest'
Refiloe Mpakanyane chats to Parenting expert Nikki Bush on how parents can support their children's independence.Read More
Consult doctor before falling pregnant for successful term - Dr Fundile Nyati
Refiloe Mpakanyane chats to Proactive health Solutions CEO Dr Fundile Nyati on the importance of Pregnancy Awareness Week.Read More
As women we are always at the bottom of the science pyramid - CSIR researcher
Council for Scientific and Industrial Research senior researcher Dr Ntombi Mathe-Maleboho talks about challenges females face in the science field.Read More
'Once work permits are issued our members can employ foreign nationals'
Consolidated Employers’ Organisation national manager Jaundré Kruger talks about the employment ratio their members use.Read More