Samsung tackling ocean pollution by recycling fish nets to use in mobile devices





World Wide Fund for Nature recently reported that South Africa is the 11th worst offender of leaking land-based plastic into the ocean.

The country throws an estimated 109,000 tonnes of plastic into the ocean each year which has damaging consequences for our environment and our planet.

Samsung South Africa Mobile Experience Lead director Justin Hume says this is a critical issue to tackle as marine life is being attacked.

Bongani Bingwa chats to Hume on how the company is fighting pollution and saving marine life.

Fishing nets constitutes some of the largest offenders as thousands are discarded and lie trapping turtles and other marine life. Justin Hume, Mobile Experience Lead director - Samsung South Africa

I am proud that we took that challenge and we found a way to break down those fishing nets and reform those into fully recyclable plastics in the mobile devices that we have. In a small way we are contributing to the removal of these damaging effects that wreak havoc into our ecosystems. Justin Hume, Mobile Experience Lead director - Samsung South Africa

Listen below to the full conversation: