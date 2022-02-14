Samsung tackling ocean pollution by recycling fish nets to use in mobile devices
World Wide Fund for Nature recently reported that South Africa is the 11th worst offender of leaking land-based plastic into the ocean.
The country throws an estimated 109,000 tonnes of plastic into the ocean each year which has damaging consequences for our environment and our planet.
Samsung South Africa Mobile Experience Lead director Justin Hume says this is a critical issue to tackle as marine life is being attacked.
Bongani Bingwa chats to Hume on how the company is fighting pollution and saving marine life.
Fishing nets constitutes some of the largest offenders as thousands are discarded and lie trapping turtles and other marine life.Justin Hume, Mobile Experience Lead director - Samsung South Africa
I am proud that we took that challenge and we found a way to break down those fishing nets and reform those into fully recyclable plastics in the mobile devices that we have. In a small way we are contributing to the removal of these damaging effects that wreak havoc into our ecosystems.Justin Hume, Mobile Experience Lead director - Samsung South Africa
Listen below to the full conversation:
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/marcobonfanti/marcobonfanti1801/marcobonfanti180100029/93088364-marine-pollution-plastic-waste-on-the-beach-.jpg
More from Local
'Believe and support your children when they come out about their sexuality'
Therapist and wellness coach Dr Siya Mjwara talks about how to handle your child's coming out about their sexuality.Read More
Human Rights Commission to probe Hoërskool Jan Viljoen racism allegations - DBE
Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News reporter Dominic Majola and spokesperson Oupa Modibe to give an update on the school.Read More
'Police minister and commissioner are confused in differentiating their roles'
Policing and security experts Eldred De Klerk and Dr Jakkie Cilliers reflect on a report on the July unrest, during which more than 300 people died.Read More
Transnet suspends luxury Blue Train following safety concerns
The rail agency said its decision to remove the famous locomotive off the tracks is a precautionary measure following what it calls "recent incidents".Read More
Those involved in deep cleaning contract wrongdoing must pay back money - SIU
Special Investigating Unit spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago says those involved in criminal activities must also be prosecuted.Read More
Phaahla: SA to continue observing COVID measures after state of disaster lifted
This comes after President Cyril Ramaphosa said in his State of the Nation Address on Thursday that the state of disaster will end as soon as alternative measures to contain the pandemic are finalised.Read More
Education Dept turns to private company to root out rot in National Skills Fund
Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande has appointed a private forensic company to get to the bottom of the rot at one of his department's key entities.Read More
World Radio Day: 'Radio gives listeners hope'
Refiloe Mpakanyane chats to Advocate Robin Sewlal to reflect on the impact that radio has on people's lives.Read More
How to maximise your tax advantages with a retirement annuity
Certified Financial Planner Paul Roelofse unpacks how taxpayers can get incentives during this tax season.Read More