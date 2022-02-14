Those involved in deep cleaning contract wrongdoing must pay back money - SIU
The Special Tribunal has set aside the Gauteng Education Department's deep cleaning contracts.
The tribunal found that the department didn't follow the proper procurement processes.
The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago says the organisation wants to recover the money, disciplinary action must take place as well as prosecution of those involved in criminal activities.
Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, Kganyago adds that the judgment is clear and it says if wrongdoing happens, those involved must pay back the money.
Maverick Citizen at Daily Maverick editor Mark Haywood joins the conversation and says the judgment is a turning point and is happy that it happened.
Much as the Gauteng government claims to play open cards to be against corruption, the consequences of my discovery, is that they stopped publishing expenditure reports in January 2021.Mark Haywood, Marverick Citizen editor - Daily Maverick
