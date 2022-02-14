'Police minister and commissioner are confused in differentiating their roles'





The expert report into the July unrest revealed that there was a significant intelligence failure to anticipate, prevent or disrupt the planned and orchestrated violence.

More than 300 people died during the protest that gripped Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal and more than R50 billion was lost in damages.

Speaking to Clement Manyathela, Senior policing and social conflict specialist at Africa Centre for Security and Intelligence Praxis, Eldred De Klerk, says this was a failure by the national security architecture, not intelligence.

It is the political leadership that is tasked with providing strategic direction and as a result we the ordinary people are in agreement between us and the executive and our state security apertures as frailing, fragmented, and in some instances under direct internal threat. Eldred De Klerk, Senior policing and Social conflict specialist - Africa Centre for Security and Intelligence Praxis

We need to do more because the issue is political, it's structural but also strategic so you cannot make operational changes. Eldred De Klerk, Senior policing and Social conflict specialist - Africa Centre for Security and Intelligence Praxis

De Klerk says when it comes to the police, the issue is about utilising resources correctly.

The issue is the breakdown of governance rather than the issue of budgets. We have a lack of vision, a lack of political and strategic leadership, and a lack of confidence in this vital institution. Eldred De Klerk, Senior policing and Social conflict specialist - Africa Centre for Security and Intelligence Praxis

Head of the African Futures and Innovation team at the Institute for Security Studies Dr Jakkie Cilliers says there are few implementations of recommendations from reports in South Africa.

Politicians, in this case, the police minister is responsible for setting policy and the national commissioner is responsible for implementation and that is not happening within the police. Dr Jakkie Cilliers, Head of the African Futures and Innovation team - ISS

You not only have different personalities and factional differences, but you also have a clear confusion in role differentiation. Dr Jakkie Cilliers, Head of the African Futures and Innovation team - ISS

