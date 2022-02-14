Transnet suspends luxury Blue Train following safety concerns
JOHANNESBURG - Transnet on Monday suspended the operations of its luxury Blue Train indefinitely following safety concerns.
The rail agency said its decision to pull the famous locomotive from the tracks was a precautionary measure following what it calls "recent incidents".
The embattled Blue Train caught alight earlier this month when a fire broke out in a coach while it was in for repairs in Koedoespoort.
It also derailed at the Salvokop Train Yard in Pretoria last month and then again at Union Station near Germiston in November.
Transnet spokesperson Ayanda Shezi said that the train would return to service after it had gone through a thorough technical assessment.
“Because the safety of the guests and crew is a priority for us, we have taken the precautionary step to stop operations on a temporary basis while the train undergoes some technical assessments. We would like to apologise to guests who have booked trips for the inconvenience that this has caused,” Shezi said.
This article first appeared on EWN : Transnet suspends luxury Blue Train following safety concerns
Source : @TheBlueTrainSA/Twitter
More from Local
'Believe and support your children when they come out about their sexuality'
Therapist and wellness coach Dr Siya Mjwara talks about how to handle your child's coming out about their sexuality.Read More
Human Rights Commission to probe Hoërskool Jan Viljoen racism allegations - DBE
Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News reporter Dominic Majola and spokesperson Oupa Modibe to give an update on the school.Read More
'Police minister and commissioner are confused in differentiating their roles'
Policing and security experts Eldred De Klerk and Dr Jakkie Cilliers reflect on a report on the July unrest, during which more than 300 people died.Read More
Those involved in deep cleaning contract wrongdoing must pay back money - SIU
Special Investigating Unit spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago says those involved in criminal activities must also be prosecuted.Read More
Samsung tackling ocean pollution by recycling fish nets to use in mobile devices
Bongani Bingwa chats to Mobile Experience Lead director Justin Hume on how the company is fighting pollution to save the oceans.Read More
Phaahla: SA to continue observing COVID measures after state of disaster lifted
This comes after President Cyril Ramaphosa said in his State of the Nation Address on Thursday that the state of disaster will end as soon as alternative measures to contain the pandemic are finalised.Read More
Education Dept turns to private company to root out rot in National Skills Fund
Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande has appointed a private forensic company to get to the bottom of the rot at one of his department's key entities.Read More
World Radio Day: 'Radio gives listeners hope'
Refiloe Mpakanyane chats to Advocate Robin Sewlal to reflect on the impact that radio has on people's lives.Read More
How to maximise your tax advantages with a retirement annuity
Certified Financial Planner Paul Roelofse unpacks how taxpayers can get incentives during this tax season.Read More