Transnet suspends luxury Blue Train following safety concerns

The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
Today at 15:50
#FixmyJoburg Return to Phase 1 c (a) of Rea Vaya which connects from CBD to Sandton hub.
Guests
Funzi Ngobeni, the new MMC for Transport.
Ferial Haffajee - Associate Editor at Daily Maverick
Today at 16:10
Racial tensions at Hoerskool Jan Viljoen
Guests
Panyaza Lesufi, MEC for Education in Gauteng
Today at 16:20
Safety concerns’ see Blue Train suspend services
Guests
Michael Kallenbach, Blue Train Passenger
Today at 16:50
EWN: Ntuthuko Shoba must take the stand
Guests
Kgomotso Modise, second number
Today at 17:10
Announcement on Charlotte Maxeke hospital
Guests
Vuyo Mhaga - Spokesperson for Gauteng Premier David Makhura at ...
Today at 17:20
Tongaat court case
Guests
Chris Logan, Opportune Investments founder
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group
Guests
Siboniso Nxumalo - Portfolio at Old Mutual Investment Group
Today at 18:49
Tech with Toby Shapshak
Guests
Toby Shapshak - Chief at Stuff Studios
Today at 19:08
Refineries are closing down and the government is turning a blind eye
Guests
Syd Vianello - Retail Analyst at ...
Today at 19:19
ZOOM Business Book feature - The Contrarian by Max Chafkin
Guests
Bronwyn Williams - Trend Translator and Future Finance Specialist at Flux Trends
Latest Local
'Believe and support your children when they come out about their sexuality' Therapist and wellness coach Dr Siya Mjwara talks about how to handle your child's coming out about their sexuality. 14 February 2022 3:42 PM
Human Rights Commission to probe Hoërskool Jan Viljoen racism allegations - DBE Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News reporter Dominic Majola and spokesperson Oupa Modibe to give an update on the school. 14 February 2022 12:46 PM
'Police minister and commissioner are confused in differentiating their roles' Policing and security experts Eldred De Klerk and Dr Jakkie Cilliers reflect on a report on the July unrest, during which more tha... 14 February 2022 12:21 PM
View all Local
Education Dept turns to private company to root out rot in National Skills Fund Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande has appointed a private forensic company to get to the bottom of the rot at one of his de... 13 February 2022 11:46 AM
Cyril Ramaphosa responds to Scopa on allegations of misuse of public funds Scopa Chairperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa has referred the letter to the Parliamentary legal services to give guidance on certain aspects... 11 February 2022 2:41 PM
Unpacking the State of the Nation Address in 60 minutes Clement Manyathela and Lester Kiewit tackle President Ramaphosa's Sona with colleagues Tshidi Madia, Mandy Wiener and Babalo Ndenz... 11 February 2022 11:40 AM
View all Politics
Top five things you need to know about Ramaphosa's Sona speech Eskom, corruption, cannabis, employment and COVID-19 - the top five things President Cyril Ramaphosa highlighted in his 2022 State... 11 February 2022 9:55 AM
Cutting through the red tape - Ramaphosa's Sona promise to business During President Cyril Ramaphosa’s highly anticipated State of the Nation Address, several significant appointments were announced... 11 February 2022 6:14 AM
New energy projects on the way to assist with Eskom's power nightmare "In addition to closing the energy supply shortfall, we are implementing fundamental changes to the structure of the electricity s... 10 February 2022 10:03 PM
View all Business
TROVE WELLNESS fitness Bootcamp is back Refiloe Mpakanyane chats to founder Juanita Khumalo on the upcoming event. 12 February 2022 7:50 AM
7 reasons why we still love and trust radio World Radio Day is celebrated on 13 February and radio still remains one of the most trusted and widely used media worldwide. 11 February 2022 4:12 PM
Celeste Ntuli: Growing up, failure to me was fear. I was scared to fail Stand-up comedian and actress Celeste Ntuli talks about her failures and what she has learned from them. 11 February 2022 3:46 PM
View all Lifestyle
Being a referee for Afcon final takes a lot of preparation - Victor Gomes South African referee Victor Gomes says he doesn't support any team or have a favourite player, being neutral helps him officiate... 10 February 2022 6:52 PM
[WATCH] 'Advantage, Nike' for immediate celebratory video after Nadal win Andy Rice picks Nike's video following Rafael Nadal's historic Australian Open win for his advertising hero - on The Money Show. 1 February 2022 8:57 PM
Nadal beats Medvedev in epic Australian Open final to claim 21st grand slam The 35-year-old surpassed Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic to become the all-time greatest men's major winner. 30 January 2022 5:03 PM
View all Sport
Woman's famous encounter with DJ in a train has everyone talking Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 14 February 2022 8:39 AM
Woman revealing she left her husband as he got COVID booster shot goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 14 February 2022 8:38 AM
[ICYMI] Moonstruck 2022 - CapeTalk's iconic music festival An all-female line-up made the 2022 edition of the Moonstruck Summer Music Concert online a night to remember. 12 February 2022 8:44 PM
View all Entertainment
Tinder Swindler victim Pernilla: I would be the worst gold digger in the world Many people have called Simon Lievev's victims gold diggers and other names for being targeted by the Tinder Swindler. But it's no... 11 February 2022 1:08 PM
Russia-Ukraine conflict: 'Fluctuating currencies, natural gases will impact SA' Daily Maverick US foreign policy expert and associate editor Brooks Spector weighs in on the tensions between Russia and Ukraine. 28 January 2022 4:49 PM
'Inflation eats while you sleep': World waits for US Fed interest rate decision The US Federal Reserve decision will have a global impact. Bruce Whitfield interviews Genera Capital's Prof. Adrian Saville. 25 January 2022 6:53 PM
View all World
Is the Green Economy a win-win for South Africa? Clement Manyathela speaks to Mashoba Moshoeshoe, Green Economy specialist in the Investment and Infrastructure Office 21 January 2022 6:15 AM
'Vaccine plant investment will help SA grow pharmaceutical industry' The Money Show interviews the Medical Research Council's Dr Glenda Gray about SA-born Dr Patrick Soon-Shiong's biotech investment. 19 January 2022 7:38 PM
'I'm not leaving politics,' says Maimane after joining SiSebenza as a partner One South Africa Movement leader Mmusi Maimane talks to Bruce Whitfield about bridging the worlds of governance and development. 13 January 2022 6:57 PM
View all Africa
Paid initiation fee upfront for car finance? Make sure you're not charged twice Nedbank's MFC refused to acknowledge a client had already paid until Wendy Knowler took up her case - on The Money Show 10 February 2022 6:22 PM
Guinness ad incorporates Wordle trend to subliminally trigger iconic beer image Word game Wordle is a global phenomenon and Andy Rice picks Guinness as his advertising hero for making use of it - The Money Show 9 February 2022 8:05 PM
'President Ramaphosa has to stop putting the party before the people' The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Ferial Haffajee, Associate Editor of the Daily Maverick. 8 February 2022 7:49 PM
View all Opinion
Transnet suspends luxury Blue Train following safety concerns

14 February 2022 10:49 AM
by Veronica Mokhoali
Transnet
blue train

The rail agency said its decision to remove the famous locomotive off the tracks is a precautionary measure following what it calls "recent incidents".

JOHANNESBURG - Transnet on Monday suspended the operations of its luxury Blue Train indefinitely following safety concerns.

The rail agency said its decision to pull the famous locomotive from the tracks was a precautionary measure following what it calls "recent incidents".

The embattled Blue Train caught alight earlier this month when a fire broke out in a coach while it was in for repairs in Koedoespoort.

It also derailed at the Salvokop Train Yard in Pretoria last month and then again at Union Station near Germiston in November.

Transnet spokesperson Ayanda Shezi said that the train would return to service after it had gone through a thorough technical assessment.

“Because the safety of the guests and crew is a priority for us, we have taken the precautionary step to stop operations on a temporary basis while the train undergoes some technical assessments. We would like to apologise to guests who have booked trips for the inconvenience that this has caused,” Shezi said.


This article first appeared on EWN : Transnet suspends luxury Blue Train following safety concerns




Tags:
More from Local

'Believe and support your children when they come out about their sexuality'

14 February 2022 3:42 PM

Therapist and wellness coach Dr Siya Mjwara talks about how to handle your child's coming out about their sexuality.

Read More arrow_forward

Human Rights Commission to probe Hoërskool Jan Viljoen racism allegations - DBE

14 February 2022 12:46 PM

Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News reporter Dominic Majola and spokesperson Oupa Modibe to give an update on the school.

Read More arrow_forward

'Police minister and commissioner are confused in differentiating their roles'

14 February 2022 12:21 PM

Policing and security experts Eldred De Klerk and Dr Jakkie Cilliers reflect on a report on the July unrest, during which more than 300 people died.

Read More arrow_forward

Those involved in deep cleaning contract wrongdoing must pay back money - SIU

14 February 2022 8:15 AM

Special Investigating Unit spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago says those involved in criminal activities must also be prosecuted.

Read More arrow_forward

Samsung tackling ocean pollution by recycling fish nets to use in mobile devices

14 February 2022 7:48 AM

Bongani Bingwa chats to Mobile Experience Lead director Justin Hume on how the company is fighting pollution to save the oceans.

Read More arrow_forward

Phaahla: SA to continue observing COVID measures after state of disaster lifted

13 February 2022 3:39 PM

This comes after President Cyril Ramaphosa said in his State of the Nation Address on Thursday that the state of disaster will end as soon as alternative measures to contain the pandemic are finalised.

Read More arrow_forward

Education Dept turns to private company to root out rot in National Skills Fund

13 February 2022 11:46 AM

Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande has appointed a private forensic company to get to the bottom of the rot at one of his department's key entities.

Read More arrow_forward

World Radio Day: 'Radio gives listeners hope'

13 February 2022 9:16 AM

Refiloe Mpakanyane chats to Advocate Robin Sewlal to reflect on the impact that radio has on people's lives.

Read More arrow_forward

How to maximise your tax advantages with a retirement annuity

13 February 2022 9:12 AM

Certified Financial Planner Paul Roelofse unpacks how taxpayers can get incentives during this tax season.

Read More arrow_forward

'YouthBuild SA helps prepare young people for sustainable opportunities'

13 February 2022 8:25 AM

Refiloe Mpakanyane chats to YouthBuild South Africa Program director Oupa Tshabalala on how the organisation helps the youth.

Read More arrow_forward

