



JOHANNESBURG - Transnet on Monday suspended the operations of its luxury Blue Train indefinitely following safety concerns.

The rail agency said its decision to pull the famous locomotive from the tracks was a precautionary measure following what it calls "recent incidents".

The embattled Blue Train caught alight earlier this month when a fire broke out in a coach while it was in for repairs in Koedoespoort.

It also derailed at the Salvokop Train Yard in Pretoria last month and then again at Union Station near Germiston in November.

Transnet spokesperson Ayanda Shezi said that the train would return to service after it had gone through a thorough technical assessment.

“Because the safety of the guests and crew is a priority for us, we have taken the precautionary step to stop operations on a temporary basis while the train undergoes some technical assessments. We would like to apologise to guests who have booked trips for the inconvenience that this has caused,” Shezi said.

This article first appeared on EWN : Transnet suspends luxury Blue Train following safety concerns