Human Rights Commission to probe Hoërskool Jan Viljoen racism allegations - DBE
Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi is visiting Hoërskool Jan Viljoen in Randfontein, west of Johannesburg on Monday.
The visit comes after a fight, allegedly between black and white pupils broke out on Friday.
Tensions ran high outside the high school over allegations of racism at the school on Monday morning.
Lesufi addressing the crowd said it pains him that people still need to be reminded that they are black in their own country.
Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News reporter Dominic Majola and Gauteng Education spokesperson Oupa Modibe to give an update on what is happening at the school.
People are marching at the school calling for change and there are also police officers fully armed in case something happens.Dominic Majola, Reporter - Eyewitness News
Modibe adds that the MEC is meeting with the education staff at the school and is expressing his concern as there are allegations that teachers are instigating racism in the school.
He has met with the pupils and listen to their concerns. In broad terms the way forward from the MEC should be that the police must be allowed to proceed with the investigation of the four cases that have been recorded.Oupa Modibe, Spokesperson - Gauteng Education
Secondly, the Human Rights Commission has been asked to come and do a proper investigation at the school and will also meet all the parents at the school, the spokesperson says.
Listen below to the full conversation:
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_39983743_on-the-chalkboard-of-the-classroom.html
