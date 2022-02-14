'Believe and support your children when they come out about their sexuality'
Therapist and wellness coach Dr Siya Mjwara says it is important for parents to know that each child is unique even when it comes to their sexuality.
Speaking to Relebogile Mabotja, Mjwara says parents that are close to their children can lead the conversation of sexuality with their children if they feel the child is scared to talk to them.
She explains in detail how parents should best handle their teen children coming to them.
In most cases, we would encourage the parent to believe the child firstly. In most cases that I have seen is they (parents) would say things like 'it's just s a phase you have influenced by friends' or anything to invalidate or discredit. It's mostly around the parent's denialism or shock by the news.Dr Siya Mjwara, Therapist and wellness coach
The biggest issue here is knowledge and education, not just with parents but also with us as health care workers. Most of the time you would expect our colleagues to know what to say and know what to do but most of the time they don't know what to do or say or how to support the child or parent.Dr Siya Mjwara, Therapist and wellness coach
Ask them what can I do to support you because most parents don't know how to support their children.Dr Siya Mjwara, Therapist and wellness coach
Listen to the full interview below:
