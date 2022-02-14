'Govt has not responded to SAHRC report on human rights violations in Alex'





The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) conducted an inspection with the government in Alexandra implementing directives following its joint report with the Public Protector in July last year.

The report joint recommended that government urgently intervene to correct human rights violations in the township.

John Perlman speaks to SAHRC Gauteng provincial manager Buang Jones for updates.

They made findings against the government in relation to human settlement, water sanitation, refuse removal, those are some of the findings were able to make. We made specific recommendations and gave government-specific timeframes to respond. Buang Jones, Gauteng provincial manager - SA Human Rights Commission

To date, we have not received a formal response from the Gauteng provincial government nor from the City of Johannesburg. It's only today that we were informed that the government has prepared a report that has been shared with the office of the Public Protector and not with us. Buang Jones, Gauteng provincial manager - SA Human Rights Commission

Parts of Alex are still in decay, people in Alex are still living in deplorable conditions. Buang Jones, Gauteng provincial manager - SA Human Rights Commission

Listen to the full interview: