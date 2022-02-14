Passengers await refunds from grounded Blue Train
Passengers of luxury train Blue Train are waiting for their refunds after operations were suspended indefinitely.
On Monday Transnet announced the suspension following safety concerns saying it's a precautionary measure.
The Blue Train caught alight earlier this month when a fire broke out in a coach while it was in for repairs in Koedoespoort.
John Perlman speaks to Michael Kallenbach, one of the passengers.
It was a special trip, I had planned it last year but I had a little bit of foresight because some friends had told me the trains are being delayed and there were problems on the lines.Michael Kallenbach, Blue Train passenger
About two weeks ago, I phoned the people are Transnet and I still didn't get satisfactory answers so I decided to cancel. I still haven't got my refund yet, I'm still waiting for it. When I heard they canceled the train, I felt quite lucky that I cancelled in advance.Michael Kallenbach, Blue Train passenger
Listen to the full interview below:
Source : @TheBlueTrainSA/Twitter
