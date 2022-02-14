'SA’s oil refineries are shutting down – the government turns a blind eye'
The South African government is turning a blind eye to the shutting down of oil refineries in the country, warns retail analyst Syd Vianello.
BP and Shell will shut down operations at their SAPREF oil refinery by the end of next month.
The refinery is the biggest in South Africa, accounting for more than a third of the country’s refining capability.
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Vianello (scroll up to listen).
The biggest risk is… the procurement of refined fuel… Whereas we would’ve received crude in large quantities… We now are going to have to rely on receiving refined fuel…Syd Vianello, retail analyst
It obviously creates a supply risk… We lose the ability to refine… It’s a serious issue… We could run the risk of not being able to procure it…Syd Vianello, retail analyst
Shell’s primary plan is to produce both refined fuel and chemicals in the same plant… The profitability of chemicals is far greater than refined fuel… Do we run the long-term risk that we are totally reliant on foreign supplies of refined fuel?Syd Vianello, retail analyst
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 'SA’s oil refineries are shutting down – the government turns a blind eye'
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_13042555_the-silhouette-of-oil-refinery-worker-at-sunset.html?vti=o2kklgg9t211qv1loh-1-39
More from Business
[REVIEWED] 'Consistently shocking' biography of billionaire Peter Thiel
Bronwyn Williams of Flux Trends reviews "The Contrarian: Peter Thiel and Silicon Valley's Pursuit of Power" by Max Chafkin.Read More
Lufthansa introduces direct flights from Germany to Kruger National Park
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Andre Schulz, General Manager for Southern Africa at Lufthansa German Airlines.Read More
Should the government take over some or all of Eskom’s debt mountain?
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Azar Jammine, Chief Economist at Econometrix.Read More
Top five things you need to know about Ramaphosa's Sona speech
Eskom, corruption, cannabis, employment and COVID-19 - the top five things President Cyril Ramaphosa highlighted in his 2022 State of the Nation Address.Read More
Cutting through the red tape - Ramaphosa's Sona promise to business
During President Cyril Ramaphosa’s highly anticipated State of the Nation Address, several significant appointments were announced.Read More
New energy projects on the way to assist with Eskom's power nightmare
"In addition to closing the energy supply shortfall, we are implementing fundamental changes to the structure of the electricity sector."Read More
Taking SA higher: Ramaphosa's plans for the cannabis industry
This State of the Nation Address had a special note about the viability of the cannabis and hemp industries in South Africa.Read More
Ramaphosa details plans to fight corruption, create jobs, end state of disaster
President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered his sixth State of the Nation Address at Cape Town City Hall on Thursday.Read More
Paid initiation fee upfront for car finance? Make sure you're not charged twice
Nedbank's MFC refused to acknowledge a client had already paid until Wendy Knowler took up her case - on The Money ShowRead More
More from Opinion
[REVIEWED] 'Consistently shocking' biography of billionaire Peter Thiel
Bronwyn Williams of Flux Trends reviews "The Contrarian: Peter Thiel and Silicon Valley's Pursuit of Power" by Max Chafkin.Read More
Should the government take over some or all of Eskom’s debt mountain?
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Azar Jammine, Chief Economist at Econometrix.Read More
Paid initiation fee upfront for car finance? Make sure you're not charged twice
Nedbank's MFC refused to acknowledge a client had already paid until Wendy Knowler took up her case - on The Money ShowRead More
Guinness ad incorporates Wordle trend to subliminally trigger iconic beer image
Word game Wordle is a global phenomenon and Andy Rice picks Guinness as his advertising hero for making use of it - The Money ShowRead More
'President Ramaphosa has to stop putting the party before the people'
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Ferial Haffajee, Associate Editor of the Daily Maverick.Read More
Just keep going... Small changes over the long-term equals success
Ian Mann reviews “The Long Game: How to Be a Long-Term Thinker in a Short-Term World” by Dorie Clark.Read More
Cooking oil prices are spiking – it will make all sorts of food more expensive
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Paul Makube, a Senior Agricultural Economist at FNB.Read More
What is holding South Africa’s infrastructure programme back?
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Anne Bernstein, founder of the Centre for Development and Enterprise.Read More
ANC infighting contributed to July unrest, threatens national security - report
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Theto Mahlakoana of Eyewitness News.Read More