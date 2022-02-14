Streaming issues? Report here
[REVIEWED] 'Consistently shocking' biography of billionaire Peter Thiel

14 February 2022 7:55 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Silicon Valley
Peter Thiel
business books
book reviews
Bronwyn Williams
business book reviews
trends
Flux Trends
The Contrarian
The Contrarian: Peter Thiel and Silicon Valley's Pursuit of Power

Bronwyn Williams of Flux Trends reviews "The Contrarian: Peter Thiel and Silicon Valley's Pursuit of Power" by Max Chafkin.

Max Chafkin’s ‘The Contrarian’ is much more than a consistently shocking biography of Peter Thiel, the most important investor in tech and a key supporter of the Donald Trump presidency. It’s also a disturbing history of Silicon Valley that will make you reconsider the ideological foundations of America’s relentless engine of creative destruction.

Brad Stone, author – “The Everything Store” and “Amazon Unbound”

Every week The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews the author or reviewer of a new or trending business book.

This week Whitfield interviewed Bronwyn Williams, Trend Translator and Future Finance Specialist at Flux Trends.

Williams reviewed “The Contrarian: Peter Thiel and Silicon Valley's Pursuit of Power” by Max Chafkin.

© studiostoks/123rf.com

He’s been the money… behind a lot of the businesses we use today and the businesses that are using us, with or without our knowledge… He’s also the brains and money behind a lot of political influence in the US. He was one of the prominent backers of Trump…

Bronwyn Williams, Trend Translator and Future Finance Specialist - Flux Trends

He’s quite mysterious… and can be cast as both a villain and hero, depending on who you talk to… Max Chafkin is clearly not a fan… He didn’t have close access…

Bronwyn Williams, Trend Translator and Future Finance Specialist - Flux Trends

… salacious... details of his personal life…

Bronwyn Williams, Trend Translator and Future Finance Specialist - Flux Trends

He really is playing a very sophisticated game… It is in all our best interest to understand the game Peter Thiel is playing… He’s betting on the future…

Bronwyn Williams, Trend Translator and Future Finance Specialist - Flux Trends

He has a side of wanting to take revenge on people who have wronged him… He will go after people who have been unfair to him…

Bronwyn Williams, Trend Translator and Future Finance Specialist - Flux Trends

I like the man. There’s a lot we can learn from him… He’s got a handle on the future of technology and politics…

Bronwyn Williams, Trend Translator and Future Finance Specialist - Flux Trends

Description on Amazon:

Since the days of the dot-com bubble in the late 1990s, no industry has made a greater impact on the world than Silicon Valley.

And few individuals have done more to shape Silicon Valley than Peter Thiel.

The billionaire venture capitalist and entrepreneur has been a behind-the-scenes operator influencing countless aspects of our contemporary way of life, from the technologies we use every day to the delicate power balance between Silicon Valley, Wall Street, and Washington.

But despite his power and the ubiquity of his projects, no public figure is quite so mysterious.

In the first major biography of Thiel, Max Chafkin traces the trajectory of the innovator's singular life and worldview, from his upbringing as the child of immigrant parents and years at Stanford as a burgeoning conservative thought leader to his founding of PayPal and Palantir, early investment in Facebook and SpaceX, and relationships with fellow tech titans Mark Zuckerberg, Elon Musk, and Eric Schmidt.

The Contrarian illuminates the extent to which Thiel has sought to export his values to the corridors of power beyond Silicon Valley, including funding the lawsuit that destroyed the blog Gawker and strenuously backing far-right political candidates, notably Donald Trump for president in 2016.

Eye-opening and deeply reported, The Contrarian is a revelatory biography of a one-of-a-kind leader and an incisive portrait of a tech industry whose explosive growth and power is both thrilling and fraught with controversy.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : [REVIEWED] 'Consistently shocking' biography of billionaire Peter Thiel




