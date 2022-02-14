Should the government take over some or all of Eskom’s debt mountain?
The government is considering taking up some or all of Eskom’s R392 billion debt.
Doing so could make the ailing utility financially feasible and enable a smooth split into transmission, generation and distribution units.
It could also, however, trash South Africa’s already fragile balance sheet.
How feasible is it for government to take up Eskom's debt?
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Dr Azar Jammine, Chief Economist at Econometrix (scroll up to listen).
Investors don’t distinguish much between government debt and that of state-owned enterprises… It shouldn’t make too much of a difference…Dr Azar Jammine, Chief Economist - Econometrix
Treasure hopefully feels it can manage that debt better than Eskom… The government has to pretend that Eskom will not sink and that it can manage it a bit better financially by having more direct control over its finances…Dr Azar Jammine, Chief Economist - Econometrix
Even if you can save a billion or two on interest payments, it may be worth the effort…Dr Azar Jammine, Chief Economist - Econometrix
The government is collecting so much more revenue than it expected to… A 1% hike in VAT… is a drop in the ocean compared to a Basic Income Grant… or the additional revenue from the booming commodity prices…Dr Azar Jammine, Chief Economist - Econometrix
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Should the government take over some or all of Eskom’s debt mountain?
