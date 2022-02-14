Streaming issues? Report here
The Aubrey Masango Show
Should the government take over some or all of Eskom's debt mountain?

14 February 2022 6:29 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Eskom
The Money Show
Azar Jammine
Bruce Whitfield
Econometrix
eskom debt

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Azar Jammine, Chief Economist at Econometrix.

The government is considering taking up some or all of Eskom's R392 billion debt.

Doing so could make the ailing utility financially feasible and enable a smooth split into transmission, generation and distribution units.

It could also, however, trash South Africa's already fragile balance sheet.

Eskom Megawatt Park. Picture Xanderleigh Dookey-Makhaza/Eyewitness News.

How feasible is it for government to take up Eskom's debt?

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviewed Dr Azar Jammine, Chief Economist at Econometrix (scroll up to listen).

Investors don't distinguish much between government debt and that of state-owned enterprises… It shouldn't make too much of a difference…

Dr Azar Jammine, Chief Economist - Econometrix

Treasure hopefully feels it can manage that debt better than Eskom… The government has to pretend that Eskom will not sink and that it can manage it a bit better financially by having more direct control over its finances…

Dr Azar Jammine, Chief Economist - Econometrix

Even if you can save a billion or two on interest payments, it may be worth the effort…

Dr Azar Jammine, Chief Economist - Econometrix

The government is collecting so much more revenue than it expected to… A 1% hike in VAT… is a drop in the ocean compared to a Basic Income Grant… or the additional revenue from the booming commodity prices…

Dr Azar Jammine, Chief Economist - Econometrix

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Should the government take over some or all of Eskom's debt mountain?




