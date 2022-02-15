Putin wants to reassert old cold war zones of influence - Prof John Stremlau
Wits University honourary international relations Professor John Stremlau says Russian leader Vladimir Putin wants to reassert the old cold war zones of influence nearby and is playing the long game.
The conflict between those countries is going to go on for a long time, he adds.
Bongani Bingwa chats to Stremlau on a potential Russian invasion of Ukraine.
The Russian voices are not being heard, we don't know what the Russian people are thinking. But we know the Ukrainians think as there were protests in the orange revolution which forced Putin's puppet to flee back to Moscow.John Stremlau, Honourary international relations professor - Wits
Listen below to the full conversation:
