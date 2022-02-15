SAHRC launches probe into water pollution crisis at Wemmer Pan
JOHANNESBURG - The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) will be visiting the Wemmer Pan on Tuesday morning to inspect the pollution and contamination that's already posing major health and environmental risks.
The commission launched a probe after Eyewitness News revealed how the City of Johannesburg was battling to deal with the high levels of E.coli found in the water.
Sewage and acid mine water have been flowing into the lake for months now.
The human rights commission's Buang Jones is expected to visit the Wemmer Pan with a team of representatives on Tuesday morning as they launch their own investigation into the water crisis at the lake.
The commission has released several reports into other dams also grappling with water pollution.
Jones said that the state of the Wemmer Pan was shocking and needed to be dealt with urgently.
"From the pictures, I just see horrendous levels of pollution but having been to rivers, this looks like horrendous levels of pollution. It's devastating for those who use the river and for sport," Jones said.
The City of Johannesburg has had to get the Mineral Resources and Water and Sanitation departments involved to assist with the mammoth task of cleaning the Wemmer Pan and holding those responsible for the pollution accountable.
WATCH: Water crisis in Wemmer Pan threatens its future in Joburg community
This article first appeared on EWN : SAHRC launches probe into water pollution crisis at Wemmer Pan
Source : Mia Lindique/Eyewitness News
